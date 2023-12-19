New book deal means more of Glenda Young's Scarborough-set cosy crime is on the way

Author of the Scarborough-set Seaview series of cosy crime novels launched the latest title at Central Tramway in the town.

Author Glenda Young meets fans Charlotte Stead, Amy Griffiths, Colin and Harrison Powell at her new book launch at Central Tramway

Foul Play at the Seaview Hotel is the third in the series featuring hotel landlady and investigator Helen Dexter and her dog Suki.

It follows Helen’s debut Murder at the Seaview Hotel, centred round Elvis tribute acts, and Curtain Call at the Seaview Hotel, featuring an acting troupe.

Glenda has also revealed her publishers Headline has signed a further two-book cosy crime deal.

Fiction editor Clare Foss acquired world English language rights to Deadly Dancing at the Seaview Hotel and another book from Caroline Sheldon at the Caroline Sheldon Literary Agency, and the first book will be published in 2025.

The Scarborough-based cosy crime series, featuring Helen Dexter and her greyhound Suki, was shortlisted for the New Kid on the Block Award for Best New Series in the Dead Good Reader Awards 2022.

Caroline said: "Readers will be happy to join Helen and the loved greyhound Suki on two more adventures in the beautiful seaside setting of Scarborough. Woman’s Hour described Glenda Young’s novels as having ‘female characters right at the heart’, and Helen absolutely ticks that box.”

Glenda said:: “I’m over the moon to have signed another cosy crime contract with Headline. I can’t wait to write again about my fantastic amateur sleuth Helen Dexter and the atmospheric Seaview Hotel in Scarborough. I’d like to thank Headline for all their support and confidence in me."

Clare said: “Glenda is a wonderful storyteller, whose keen eye for detail and warm sense of humour bring her characters to life, and it’s clear that Scarborough is her ‘happy place’."

As well as crafting crime novels,Glenda is also the author of eight sagas, all published by Headline. The Toffee Factory Girls, the first in a new trilogy set in a Durham toffee factory during the First World War, will be published next year.