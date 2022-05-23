Presenter of BAFTA-winning TV series Coast Nick Crane heads to Scarborough's Books by the Beach

Award-winning author and geographer Nicholas Crane is heading to Scarborough to appear at next month’s Books by the Beach festival

Nick is well known for his television work as lead presenter for the BAFTA-winning series Coast, Great British Journeys, map Man, Britannia and Town.

He is the author of more than 10 books including Clear Waters Rising, Two Degrees West and The Making of the British Landscape. Nicholas is also a highly regarded journalist and has written for the Daily Telegraph, the Guardian and the Sunday Times.

Nick will be talking about his new book Latitude on Saturday June 11 at 3pm in St Mary’s Church.

By knowing the shape of our earth we can create maps, survive the oceans, follow rivers, navigate the skies and travel across the globe.

His new book is a page-turning account of the first major expedition to discover the shape and magnitude of the earth.

"Nick, an adventurer, who has travelled to every location in the book, writes drama into every page," said festival organiser Heather French.

“At his event Nick will be taking us on a journey through jungles, across seas and into volcanoes. This epic story of survival and science set in mountain camps and remote observatories promises to be a festival highlight and I’m hugely looking forward to welcoming Nick to Scarborough.”

On Sunday June 12 at 1pm Books by the Beach welcomes prize-winning writer Anita Sethi.

Anita is a highly regarded journalist who has contributed to national newspapers and magazines including the Guardian, Observer, Sunday Times, BBC Wildlife, Vogue, New Statesman, Grant and TLS. I Belong Here - her new memoir - won the 2021 Books Are My Bag Readers Award.

Anita’s personal story is one of recovery from a race-hate crime. Despite experiencing anxiety and panic attacks, Anita was determined not to feel tethered by the crime. She longed for wide open spaces and decided to seek solace in nature.

Anita was born in Manchester, where her love of nature flourished in childhood, in wild urban spaces. The Pennines called to Anita and although a racist had told her to leave Britain, she felt drawn to further explore the area she calls home.

Often asked where she’s from Anita has for a long time felt like an ‘outsider’, but her new book helps redress this. Her journey, illustrated movingly in her new memoir I Belong Here, is one of reclamation and discovery - exploring place and identity through nature. Since her experience Anita has emerged as a refreshing new voice in nature writing.

Heather said: “I Belong Here is a moving and powerful read - a book in which Anita stakes her claim to the English countryside and invites us to walk in her shoes. It’s a blend of memoir and travelogue and I urge everyone to come along and listen to Anita impart her story on Sunday 12 June at 1pm in St Mary’s Church. Thanks for your support!”

Books by the Beach is on at various locations in Scarborough on Saturday June 11 and Sunday June 12.

All tickets from YMCA Box Office tel 01723 506750 or email [email protected]Full programme:

Saturday June 11

10am: Patrick Gale talking about his new novel Mother’s Boy. Venue - Queen Street Methodist Church Hall

1pm: Lisa Jewell & her biographer Will Brooker - talking about a year in the life of Lisa. Venue - Queen Street Methodist Church Hall

3pm: Nicholas Crane - discussing his book Latitude. Venue - St Mary’s Church

5pm: Prof Lucy Easthope, UK expert on disaster recovery. New book - After the Dust Settles. Venue Queen Street Methodist Church Hall

7.30pm: Charlie Higson - new crime novel - Whatever Gets You Through the Night. Venue - Queen Street Methodist Church Hall

Sunday June 12

10.30am :Alan Johnson - new spy/crime thriller - The Late Train To Gipsy Hill. Venue YMCA Theatre.

1pm: Anita Sethi - newspaper journalist who suffered racial abuse on a train & to help her recovery decided to walk the backbone of England. Her book I Belong Here is her journey of reclamation and identity, whilst walking through nature. Venue St Mary’s.

3pm: John Volanthen, Thai cave rescuer. His book is his memoir, Thirteen Lessons To Save Thirteen Lives. Venue St Mary’s Church

5pm: Dr Chloe Duckworth - TV book tie-in with Great British Dig. Venue - Queen Street Methodist Church Hall