Prize short-listed author Chloe Dalton is one of the guests at Scarborough's Books by the Beach

Chloe Dalton will be talking about her memoir Raising Hare

Nature writer Chloe Dalton is heading to Scarborough to share her memoir Raising Hare, shortlisted for the Women’s Prize for non-fiction 2025, as part of this year’s Books by the Beach festival.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During lockdown political advisor Chloe Dalton left the city where she worked as a political advisor and returned to her childhood home in the countryside.

During the uncertainty of that period she missed her adrenaline-fuelled job and was impatient to return to the city and her work overseas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Until one day she found herself custodian of a newly born and vulnerable baby hare. She knew human contact could potentially risk it’s return to the wild, but felt unable to leave it to be taken by a predator. And so begins the true story of Raising Hare.

The memoir chronicles their journey together; the challenges and joys of caring for the leveret and the changes to Chloe’s lifestyle to accommodate nature.

The unique character of the hare is central to the tale and brings a peace and serenity to Chloe’s home. The experience enables Chloe to re-evaluate her own values and changing priorities. The hare works on her emotions and opens Chloe’s eyes to nature.

She never gave the creature a name as it isn’t a pet. As the hare gradually roams back into the wild she is worried it will not return. But it does and her home becomes an open house for the hare. The doors are always ajar and the creature wanders at will.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the memoir Chloe stresses that the hare does not belong to her – it simply comes home to rest. Chloe feels she is almost a part of the hare’s landscape and is happy to be so.

Chloe will be appearing in Queen Street Methodist Central Hall on Sunday, June 8 at 12.30pm. She will be in conversation with festival interviewer Gerry Foley.

There are three full days of events at Books by the Beach which runs from Friday, June 6 to Sunday, June 8.

Among he the guests are Belinda Bauer, Kate Summerscale, Jeremy Vine and Larry Lamb.

Tickets from the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, by phone on 01723 506750 or at www.booksbythebeach.co.uk