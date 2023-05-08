“Carltons: The Friendliest Store in Bridlington" is the title of a new history of one of the town’s most famous institutions during its 20th Century heyday.

The book has been written by author and historian Humphrey Keenlyside, who was commissioned by the Carlton family to write the history of the store to mark the 100th birthday of Rachel Carlton, widow of Philip Carlton, the store’s last managing director and co-owner at the time the store closed in 1968.

The book tells the story of the store’s foundation in 1911 and traces its development into one of Bridlington’s most important landmarks and visitor attractions.

Author and historian Humphrey Keenlyside is pictured with Olivia Carlton and the new book.

Holiday makers and people from across East Riding would come to do their shopping in Carltons, which supplied everything from haberdashery and furniture to jewellery and school uniforms.

The book also records the reflections of Rachel Carlton’s five children, Allegra, Andy, Simon, Olivia and Rob, who each recall the formality and the friendliness of the store.

The store was not unlike the one portrayed in the 1970s BBC sitcom, Are You Being Served?, and had many fascinating characters. One of the store’s “floor walkers” would wear a carnation in his buttonhole, which he kept watered from a special small dispenser in his top pocket!

“It was a fascinating exercise for me to speak to people who either used to work in the store or shop there. I felt I was stepping back in time to witness a venerable institution that was so central to Bridlington’s charm,” Humphrey says. He added: “I also want to pay special tribute to Sarah Hutchinson in Bridlington Library, who was incredibly helpful in the research.”