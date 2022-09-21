Richard Osman's Thursday Murder Club third book The Bullet That Missed shoots to top of charts

Richard Osman's The Bullet That Missed is out now

It is the third in the series of books that revolve around the adventures of a group of pensioners living in a retirement village in East Sussex.

It is an ordinary Thursday, and things should finally be returning to normal. Except trouble is never far away where the Thursday Murder Club are concerned.

A local news legend is on the hunt for a sensational headline and soon the gang is hot on the trail of two murders, 10 years apart.

To make matters worse, a new nemesis pays Elizabeth a visit, presenting her with a deadly mission: kill or be killed.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Elizabeth grapples with her conscience, and a gun, the gang and their unlikely new friends – including TV stars, money launderers and ex-KGB colonels – unravel a new mystery.

But can they catch the culprit and save Elizabeth before the murderer strikes again?

The book already tops the charts. following in the footsteps of the original Thursday Murder Club and its follow-up The Man Who Died Twice.

Work on a big screen version is also underway after legendary director Steven Spielberg acquired the rights. Shooting on that is due to begin next year.

"I wrote this latest book in the full hurricane of sales and feedback and public opinion," said Osman – also known for co-presenting BBC quiz show Pointless. "Which is absolutely lovely, because I walk down the street and people chat to me about the book.”