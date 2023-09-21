News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough author Amy Ripley publishes first of a three-part post-apocalyptic book series

An author who grew up in Scarborough has released her first book.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 21st Sep 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 09:58 BST
The Train, by Amy Ripley, is a post-apocalyptic book in the fiction genre and is set way into the future.

The Rileys are frantically evacuated one early morning, a train taking them from their home and all they knew.

A newly-formed government, The Hierarchy, has appeared from nowhere and taken over, sending people to a wasteland on trains and are never seen again, but why?

The front cover of The Train, by Amy Ripley.The front cover of The Train, by Amy Ripley.
The Rileys team up with others to take down The Hierarchy.

What aren't they being told? The deeper down the rabbit hole they go, the more disturbing it gets.

A plan begins to take shape, will they succeed or will they fail?

The Train is available on Amazon and is £10.99.

It is the first part of a trilogy, with Amy currently working on books two and three.

She has a Facebook page, The Train, by Amy Ripley.

