Scarborough Books by the Beach guest professor Lucy Easthope talks about working on some of the world's worst disaster sites

The event runs at various locations around the town on Saturday June 11 and Sunday June 12.

Professor Lucy Easthope is a world-leading authority on recovering from disaster.

She has been at the centre of seismic events for the past 20 years, advising on the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami, the 7/7 London bombings, the Grenfell fire and the Christchurch earthquake in New Zealand. When a plane crashes, a city floods or a pandemic begins, she’s the one they call.

Lucy grew up in Liverpool and at the age of 10 her city was in the depths of mourning for the Hillsborough disaster.

Hillsborough taught her about the longer term ripples of disaster and by the time she was a teenager she was interested in wider social causes.

During her summer holidays she would spend time with her aunt and uncle who were coroners. Her college placements were based round working with barristers and solicitors and this gave her a deep respect for the legal system. Today Lucy often works alongside these occupations with mutual respect.

Lucy worked for Kenyon International Emergency Services where she worked on 9/11 and assembled a team to work at Ground Zero. She works alongside the Cabinet Office.

She helps communities rally together, returns possessions to families and holds the hands of the survivors.

Lucy has a degree in law, a PhD in medicine and a Masters in risk, crisis and disaster management. She is a professor at the University of Durham.

Lucy has narrowly missed being personally involved in disasters herself on a number of occasions and will be speaking about her life and work on Saturday 11 June at 5pm at Queen Street Methodist Hall.

Heather French, festival organiser said, “ I’m honoured that Lucy will be joining us. Her new memoir When the Dust Settles is a fascinating insight and illustrates that hope can be found even in the darkest days.

"The book takes us behind the police tape and tells many personal stories. I urge everyone to get tickets early for this inspirational speaker."

Tickets for all festival events are available at Scarborough YMCA Box Office, St Thomas Street.

Tel 01723 506750 or email [email protected]