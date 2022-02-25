Children in hospital will be able to celebrate World Book Day thanks to local charity, ‘Our Stories Scarborough, Whitby, Filey’, funded by the National Literacy Trust.

The charity - who promote the importance of reading, writing and talking - has partnered with York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity to provide free books to make sure children don’t miss out on World Book Day on 3 March. Over the last few years, ‘Our Stories’, has regularly donated books and activity packs to Scarborough’s Children’s Ward for patients to enjoy.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen Williams from ‘Our Stories’ said: “World Book Day is a brilliant opportunity to celebrate the magic of stories and engage with children who otherwise might not have picked up a book this year. We know that reading for just ten minutes a day can do wonders for our mental health and wellbeing, and the World Book Day books are a great way to get that habit started.

“We're thrilled to be working with Scarborough Hospital to offer the children some fantastic titles this year."