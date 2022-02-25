Scarborough hospital to support World Book Day 2022
Children in hospital will be able to celebrate World Book Day thanks to local charity, ‘Our Stories Scarborough, Whitby, Filey’, funded by the National Literacy Trust.
The charity - who promote the importance of reading, writing and talking - has partnered with York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity to provide free books to make sure children don’t miss out on World Book Day on 3 March. Over the last few years, ‘Our Stories’, has regularly donated books and activity packs to Scarborough’s Children’s Ward for patients to enjoy.
Helen Williams from ‘Our Stories’ said: “World Book Day is a brilliant opportunity to celebrate the magic of stories and engage with children who otherwise might not have picked up a book this year. We know that reading for just ten minutes a day can do wonders for our mental health and wellbeing, and the World Book Day books are a great way to get that habit started.
“We're thrilled to be working with Scarborough Hospital to offer the children some fantastic titles this year."
Tracey Cleminson, Play Worker on the Children’s Ward at Scarborough Hospital said: “Not only do the children benefit from this wonderful partnership, but the staff have fun by dressing up as their favourite book characters. It’s a great way to build relationships with the children.”