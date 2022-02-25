Libraries gift free books to mark World Book Day.

In partnership with the National Literacy Trust, the county’s library service is offering a free book from a special World Book Day selection to children and young people who hold a free library membership.

As well as the book giveaway on March 3, a host of activities will take place throughout the week to mark its 25th anniversary.

County Councillor Greg White, Executive Member for Libraries, said: “I look forward to World Book Day every year. I remember my childhood favourites with great affection and would encourage every parent and carer to take their children to the library to join in this special celebration.

“I’m delighted the National Literacy Trust chose libraries as partners to share the gift of free books. Our dedicated staff and volunteers are also going the extra mile in holding a series of activities to bring people through the doors.”

Throughout the week More Than Books Eastfield Community Hub is hosting a guess the author trail and Malton and Scarborough libraries are running a design a book cover event.

A number of primary schools will be visiting libraries to celebrate a shared love of books and to learn about the resources available. World Book Day displays will adorn the shelves with something for every child’s taste.