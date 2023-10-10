Scarborough-set cosy crime series a hit with Italian readers - plus launch details of Glenda Young's latest mystery

Author Glenda Young is enjoying success in Italy with her Scarborough-set Murder at the Seaview Hotel

She said the Italian publisher loved the plot of Murder at the Seaview Hotel, the first in her series featuring landlady Helen Dexter, and they enjoyed the setting which is a little different from the usual cosy crime backdrops.

“I’m overjoyed that the magic of Scarborough and my love of the town is being made available to a new, overseas readership. I hope the Italians really love it too, and who knows, my books might encourage more Italian tourists to visit Scarborough too,” said Glenda who is from the north east and visits Scarborough regularly.

Her latest book in the series is Foul Play at the Seaview Hotel and will be launched at the Central Tramway on Saturday December 9.

“The Central Tramway funicular plays a pivotal role in my new cosy crime Foul Play at the Seaview Hotel. When the team at the tramway discovered I was including the funicular in the book, they were very supportive.

"They even stopped the funicular halfway down the hill for me to research and take notes. It was an amazing experience. Since then, my books have been on sale in the top station at Central Tramway where they sell very well. I’m indebted to their help and support. This could be the world’s first book launch in a funicular.”

Central Tramway manager Colin Powell said: “We are absolutely thrilled to feature in Glenda’s newest book Foul Play at the Seaview Hotel which further enhances the great partnership we have forged.

Our customers love the leisurely experience of a ride on the tram and many of them pick up one of Glenda’s cosy crime books from our top station to take back to their hotel to enjoy while they are on holiday.

"We are so excited to be hosting what could be the world's first book launch on a funicular which will be an amazing event for Central Tramway, Glenda and her fans.”

Foul Play, the third in the series, features obsessive crazy golfers who arrive at Helen Dexter's Seaview Hotel to compete in a tournament.