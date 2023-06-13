Books by the Beach team at Queen Street Methodist Hall ... Chris Britton, Tony Wood, Eileen Race, Simon Dawson, Heather French, Lesley Dodd and Marion Judson

The event was held over three days at the weekend, largely based at Queen Street Methodist Central Hall.

She said: “I am extremely proud to have organised 10 years of Books by the Beach – Scarborough’s annual book festival and what an amazing experience it’s been.

"This year’s festival was upbeat from the word go when BBC broadcaster and art historian James Fox featured with a special launch event on Friday. James is a wonderful speaker and made his subject of ‘colour in art’ accessible and fascinating.

Sunday Times Fame & Fortune. Broadcaster and writer Stuart Maconie in his “man cave” at his home in Birmingham.

“We had a wealth of bestselling novelists including festival friend Alan Johnson who is always entertaining.

"Regency expert Catherine Curzon’s enthusiasm for her subject – the real world of Bridgerton – swept the audience along and Madeleine Bunting’s research on Scarborough for her new book The Seaside revealed some interesting facts.

The Rev Fergus Butler-Gallie had the audience in stitches with his tales of life as a young priest, and Ben Jacob’s passion for floral conservation shone through.

“Stuart Maconie as the final act was a festival highlight. Sharing the stage with our festival patron Helen Boaden, he was warm, witty and highly knowledgable.

EXETER, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Alan Johnson, Labour MP and former Home Secretary, during a visit to a pro-EU company, Pollards Printers with the the Labour IN for Britain campaign battle bus on June 2, 2016 in Exeter, England. Britain will vote either to leave or remain in the EU in a referendum on June 23. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

"He had the large audience in the palm of his hand – it wa fabulous end to this year’s Books by the Beach.”

“I was delighted to see many new faces in the audience this year, alongside our loyal attendees.

"I’m very keen to widen the festival’s appeal, and make live literature enjoyable and fun. The feedback has been so positive and it’s been a fantastic celebration.

"Thank you to everyone who has contributed to the festival’s success by assisting and supporting in any way. It is truly appreciated and helps us keep Scarborough on the map.”

Mike Tilling attended all the events and here is what he had to say.

Scarborough’s Books by the Beach returned for its 10th year. Organiser and driving force behind the celebration of all things literary is the Heather French who has again assembled a coterie of contemporary writers. A team of volunteers looked after day-to-day administration. Two interlocutors – Gerry Foley and Helen Boaden – set out to entertain and educate Scarborough book lovers, taking it in turns to introduce the writers and ask them the questions we all want answered.

James Fox – The World According to Colour

First up on this year’s Books by the Beach was this session with James Fox. From an enigmatic title, James conjured up a fascinating story of how colour has influenced our behaviour, even to offering advice as to which are the best colours for a football team to wear (apparently, teams with a dark strip get penalised more than those in lighter colours).

Which colours are considered lucky in which countries? A fascinating insight.

Luke Jennings – Panic

Perhaps more familiar as the author of the Killing Eve novels and writer of the first TV series, Luke Jennings’ new novel follows the fortunes of four characters all from different countries on the run from the police, Russian Mafia and political extremists.

Their connection to each other is via the Internet. Luke Jennings himself took a trip through the Southern States and found a depressing world of misery and frustration, an apocalyptic vision of a dystopian future.

Catherine Curzon – Inside the World of Bridgerton

Catherine Curzon’s book is an historian’s analysis of this massively popular TV series. Some things they have got right, others she was more dubious about. The Regency Period (1811 – 1820) has fascinated her since childhood and Jane Austen is one of her favourite authors. Details she discussed included the social expectations that women would change dresses as many as three times per day and the farce that surrounded George IV’s wedding day.

Rachel Joyce – Maureen Fry and the Angel of the North

Maureen Fry is a novel about grief, and then finding way forward. It can now be enjoyed in paperback. Her earliest experience of writing was the biography she wrote at age six. As part of her session she gave valuable advice to a novice writer: imagine you are in a wood and discover a remote and shuttered mansion. Your job is to find a way in and then describe what you see. Her own methodology involves multiple drafting and redrafting.

Madeleine Bunting – The Seaside

Madeleine Bunting’s research into the state of 40 seaside towns is clearly relevant to Scarborough and the audience listened with rapt attention as she detailed her findings. It makes a depressing list: lower life expectancy, poverty, educational underachievement and a declining infrastructure.

However, childhood memories of holidays on the beach become part of who we are and cement our affection for these towns at the margins of our nation.

Alan Johnson – One of Our Ministers is Missing

Before explaining what his latest thriller is about. Alan Johnson gave a less-than-flattering portrait of the state of British politics.

Having dispensed with the question of his relationship with his namesake Boris, he explained that his new thriller calls on his experience as a politician and features Louise Mangan who surfaced in his first novel: The Late Train to Gypsy Hill.

Now a familiar face on TV shows, he answered questions on his writing techniques and questioned why no writer of thrillers has ever been nominated for the Booker or Nobel prizes.

The Reverend Fergus Butler-Gallie

After an amusing and self-deprecating hour with interlocutor Gerry Foley, Rev Butler-Galle was subjected to one of the most rigorous series of questions of any of the participants of this year’s Books by the Beach.

He welcomed this fact that a) questions had come so freely and b) that they had been so challenging.

He explained why he had become a priest; how he had dealt with some of his personal demons and what kept him going in difficult situations.

Judging by the queue at the book signing afterwards, most of audience were in the mood to learn more.

Ben Jacobs – The Orchid Outlaw

The title of Ben Jacobs’ book gives away his determination to outflank landowners and developers who casually destroy our heritage, specifically plant life, by circumventing conservation laws.

This is a political act, but Ben also has a mission to rescue our 50- plus species of orchid.

He has travelled to countries where the popular imagination would expect orchids to grow but has found a mission in doing what he can to protect our indigenous varieties of these elusive plants.

Ben Jacobs is impressive as a crusader who sometimes comes into conflict with the law.

Jenny Colgan – The Summer Skies

Linda Green – In Little Stars

Interviewed collectively under the title of The Power of Love, Helen Boaden opened by asking Jenny about the flying element of her latest novel.

The inspiration came through reading a pilot’s memoirs and then giving her lead character an obsession with flying.

Linda had two points of departure: Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet (set in the north) and the murder of politician Jo Cox.

Obviously, a Romeo and Juliet story is going to deal with pressure on teenagers. Both writers agreed that the pressures now are considerable.

Stuart Maconie – The Full English

Machine gun Maconie dazzled the largest audience of the entire festival with his rapid-fire delivery, wit and considerable erudition.

The Full English traces the same route as J B Priestley’s English Journey in a quest to take the temperature of England now.

In a similar vein to Alan Johnson earlier in the day, he mourned the quality of current politicians and commented that Priestly would be appalled at the collapse in the quality of our public servants.