Scarborough's Books by the Beach is at the weekend - full programme including Helen Lederer and David Nichols

Books by the Beach organiser Heather French is ready to welcome guests to this year's event

One of the smallest but brightest literature events of the year gets under way when Books by the Beach welcomes writers and broadcasters to Scarborough this weekend.

Books by the Beach, organised by Heather French, is based mainly at Queen Street Methodist Central Hall and runs from Friday June 7 to Sunday June 8.

Among the headliners are comediene Helen Lederer, best-selling author David Nichols and historical fiction specialists Stacey Halls and Rory Clements.

Journalist Polly Toynbee and former politician Alan Johnson are also heading to the festival.

Full programme – all events at Queen Street Methodist Central Hall unless stated

Friday June 7

10.30am – Stacey Halls: the Household: set against Charles Dickens’

home for fallen women and inspired by real figures from history it’s her most ambitious and captivating novel yet.

1pm – Joann Fletcher – Wine in Ancient Egypt: Scarborough-based Egyptologist discusses Joann discusses wine rom the temples of the gods to the table of Cleopatra.

3pm – Glenda Young – Cosy Crime with cake and cocktails, Crescent Hotel: She will share the latest in her Scarborough-set novels Foul Play at the Seaview Hotel.

5.30pm – Peter Taylor: Operation Chiffon: the BBC journalist y. Peter will be discussing his new book Operation Chiffon: the Secret Story of MI5 and MI6 and the Road to Peace in Ireland. Discover how those involved risked their careers – and their lives – to help secure the fragile peace that exists today.

7.30pm – David Nicholls: You Are Here: The Booker Prize-longlisted

storyteller whose books, including Starter For Ten, Us and One Day discusses his latest novel – a moving story of first encounters, second chances and finding the way home.

Saturday June 8

10.30am – Helen Scales: What the Wild Sea Can Be: the marine biologist, author and broadcaster explores the wonders and plight of the oceans and the living planet.

1pm – Rory Clements: Munich Wolf: his 15th novel is the first featuring Munich detective Sebastian Wolff – tasked with solving a high-profile murder in the shadow of the rise of Adolf Hitler.

3pm – Frank Gardner: Invasion: The BBC journalist discusses his new international thriller with festival patron Helen Boaden.

5pm – Polly Toynbee: an Uneasy Inheritance: the broadcast will explore the myth of mobility, the guilt of privilege and class in Britain.

7.30pm – Helen Lederer: Not That I’m Bitter: the comedienne and actress talks about her new memoir.

Sunday June 9

10.30am – Alan Johnson: Death on the Thames: the former Home Secretary talks about his latest thriller.

1pm – Sophie Elmhirst: a Whale, A Shipwreck And A Love Story: the writer talks about her first book Maurice and Maralyn – a true life tale of a whale, a shipwreck and love.

3pm – Jennie Godfrey: the List Of Suspicious Things: the West Yorkshire writer will share a real-life connection her family had with Peter Sutcliffe and how her passion for true crime podcasts compelled her to write this page-turner.

5pm – Jackie Kay: My Day: the poet and author will be in conersation with Helen Boaden.

7.30pm – Patrick Grant: Less: the BBC’s Great British Sewing Bee judge talks to Helen Boaden about his new book.