Scarborough's Books by the Beach is at the weekend - full programme including Helen Lederer and David Nichols
Books by the Beach, organised by Heather French, is based mainly at Queen Street Methodist Central Hall and runs from Friday June 7 to Sunday June 8.
Among the headliners are comediene Helen Lederer, best-selling author David Nichols and historical fiction specialists Stacey Halls and Rory Clements.
Journalist Polly Toynbee and former politician Alan Johnson are also heading to the festival.
Full programme – all events at Queen Street Methodist Central Hall unless stated
Friday June 7
10.30am – Stacey Halls: the Household: set against Charles Dickens’
home for fallen women and inspired by real figures from history it’s her most ambitious and captivating novel yet.
1pm – Joann Fletcher – Wine in Ancient Egypt: Scarborough-based Egyptologist discusses Joann discusses wine rom the temples of the gods to the table of Cleopatra.
3pm – Glenda Young – Cosy Crime with cake and cocktails, Crescent Hotel: She will share the latest in her Scarborough-set novels Foul Play at the Seaview Hotel.
5.30pm – Peter Taylor: Operation Chiffon: the BBC journalist y. Peter will be discussing his new book Operation Chiffon: the Secret Story of MI5 and MI6 and the Road to Peace in Ireland. Discover how those involved risked their careers – and their lives – to help secure the fragile peace that exists today.
7.30pm – David Nicholls: You Are Here: The Booker Prize-longlisted
storyteller whose books, including Starter For Ten, Us and One Day discusses his latest novel – a moving story of first encounters, second chances and finding the way home.
Saturday June 8
10.30am – Helen Scales: What the Wild Sea Can Be: the marine biologist, author and broadcaster explores the wonders and plight of the oceans and the living planet.
1pm – Rory Clements: Munich Wolf: his 15th novel is the first featuring Munich detective Sebastian Wolff – tasked with solving a high-profile murder in the shadow of the rise of Adolf Hitler.
3pm – Frank Gardner: Invasion: The BBC journalist discusses his new international thriller with festival patron Helen Boaden.
5pm – Polly Toynbee: an Uneasy Inheritance: the broadcast will explore the myth of mobility, the guilt of privilege and class in Britain.
7.30pm – Helen Lederer: Not That I’m Bitter: the comedienne and actress talks about her new memoir.
Sunday June 9
10.30am – Alan Johnson: Death on the Thames: the former Home Secretary talks about his latest thriller.
1pm – Sophie Elmhirst: a Whale, A Shipwreck And A Love Story: the writer talks about her first book Maurice and Maralyn – a true life tale of a whale, a shipwreck and love.
3pm – Jennie Godfrey: the List Of Suspicious Things: the West Yorkshire writer will share a real-life connection her family had with Peter Sutcliffe and how her passion for true crime podcasts compelled her to write this page-turner.
5pm – Jackie Kay: My Day: the poet and author will be in conersation with Helen Boaden.
7.30pm – Patrick Grant: Less: the BBC’s Great British Sewing Bee judge talks to Helen Boaden about his new book.
Tickets from the YMCA box office on 01723 506750.