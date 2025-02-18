Scarborough's Valley Press is back – and wants your writing

Valley Press is back in business and seeking submissions

Scarborough-based Valley Press has revived its imprint Lendal Press and has called for author submissions.

It is looking for literary fiction, novels and short story collections under 120,000k words.

The founder of Valley Press, Jamie McGarry, has been passionate about books and the magic of storytelling since childhood, creating early versions of novels with hand-drawn bar codes when he was seven.

Valley Press was established in 2008 and was based in Scarborough.

The publishing house has remained in sight of Valley Bridge ever since. The imprint Lendal Press is named after a bridge built in York in 1860. After collapsing, it was salvaged and rebuilt in Scarborough as Valley Bridge in 1865 and spans the steep valley that divides the town.

Jamie has welcome Juliette Tomlinson as managing editor for Lendal Press. Juliette will be choosing the books that will shape the Lendal list.

Her speciality is in sales, having spent 13 years at Signature, a leading literary sales agency in York, followed by seven years at Oxford University Press.

She is also skilled at publicity. “I am thrilled to be back in the world of independent trade titles,” said Juliette.

"Literary fiction is my passion and I am delighted to be part of the Valley and Lendal Press story, championing its authors and finding new voices and words to showcase this wonderful publisher,” she said.

Lendal Press is a hybrid imprint –mid-point between self-publishing and traditional publishing. Authors are asked to contribute half of an agreed budget based on word count and in return their book will receive the highest standard of editorial, design and print treatments.

The author will be paid 10 percent of the book’s recommended price for each copy sold and 100 copies of the finished paperback.

If you are interested in your typescript being considered for Lendal Press, please send it to [email protected], with a few words about yourself and your work.

Buying books is one of the best ways to support independent publishing, so anyone interested in Valley Press titles should go to https://www.valleypressuk.com/shop