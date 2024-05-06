Star of BBC's Great British Sewing Bee Patrick Grant comes to Scarborough's Books by the Beach

Presenter of the Great British Sewing Bee Patrick Grand is at guest at Books by the Beach

With a career in fashion spanning 20 years Patrick Grant has a lot to say about our clothing, who makes it and how it’s made.

He’s a regular on TV and radio as a commentator on the clothing and textile industries and is best known as a judge on the BBC’s Great British Sewing Bee.



At Books by the Beach Patrick will be talking about his life in fashion at Queen Street Central Hall on Sunday June 9 at 7.30pm.

He will discuss his years in Savile Row and Community Clothing, a social enterprise he launched in 2016 which supports thousands of UK jobs through making and selling affordable high-quality clothing.

Patrick will also be introducing his new book, Less. It’s a homage to craftsmanship, about making things with care, buying things with thought and valuing everything we own.

Patrick is passionate about quality and his book reveals how much the fashion industry has changed over time.

Today the average person has nearly five times as many clothes as they did 50 years ago and last year 100 billion garments were produced worldwide.

Many of our wardrobes are full to bursting so why do we keep buying more..? Through his book Patrick asks us to rethink our relationship with clothing and rediscover the joy of living with fewer, better-quality things.

It promises to be a fascinating finale when Patrick will be in conversation with festival patron and former Head of BBC Radio, Helen Boaden.

The festival runs from Friday June 7 to Sunday June 9.

First up is Stacey Halls who will be launching the event at Queen Street Methodist Central hall on the Friday at 10.30am.

Best-selling author of One Day David Nicholls closes the first day of Books by the Beach at 7.30pm.

Saturday June 8 opens with marine biologist Dr Helen Scales as she shares the wonders and plights of the world’s oceans with a plea for conservation.