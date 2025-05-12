Talking politics - novelist and former MP Alan Johnson is one of the guests at Scarborough's Book by the Beachhe guest

Alan Johnson is at Books by the Beac on Sunday June 8

A number of political experts are heading to Scarborough for this year’s Books by the Beach festival which runs from Friday June 6 to Sunday June 8.

Former Labour Home Secretary Alan Johnson is making a welcome return to the coast.

Alan was a Labour MP for 20 years and served in five cabinet positions in the Governments of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.

He is the author of award-winning childhood memoir This Boy, and the sequels Please, Mr Postman and The Long and Winding Road.

Tim Marshall s a leading authority on foreign affairs

Alan has also written three crime novels.

He will share his new biography of former Prime Minister Harold Wilson, which won a prize at The Westminster Book Awards, at the YMCA, St Thomas Street, on Sunday June 8 at 10am.

Harold Wilson was one of the most successful politicians of the 20th century and the book highlights his achievements.

Alan’s accessible style gives great insight to Harold Wilson as a statesman showing the challenges he faced and also the personal side of the man.

David Torrance is a constitutional expert at the House of Commons Library

Alan is also interviewing political specialist David Torrance at the festival’s main venue Queen Street Methodist Church on Saturday June 7 at 12.30pm.

David is a constitutional expert at the House of Commons Library and a published historian of Scottish and UK politics.

At the festival David will be discussing his new book, The Wild Men:The Remarkable Story of Britain’s First Labour Government.

It tells the story of the people and policies, the Governments’s fraught existence and its controversial downfall.

Blending biography and history, David examines how the first Labour government shook up a British establishment still reeling from the First World War.

The third political event on the June programme features former diplomatic editor at Sky News Tim Marshall.

Tim is a leading authority on foreign affairs and during his 30 years of TV reporting has covered numerous conflicts around the world.

He is the author of the Number One Sunday Times bestsellers The Power of Geography and The Future of Geography.

He will be discussing his updated 10-year anniversary of the runaway bestseller – Prisoners of Geography at Queen Street on Saturday June 7 at 3pm.

It contains brand new content to reflect the changing geopolitical landscape, including American global power, the Russia-Ukraine war, conflicts in the Middle East, and China’s growing military and strategic power.

Heather French, festival organiser, said:“ I am particularly looking forward to this event.

"Tim’s style is witty, clear and razor-sharp. It promises to be a festival highlight and a must for anyone who wants to truly understand our world for the next ten years and beyond.

"It’s an honour to have Tim, David and Alan appear at Scarborough and I hope audiences take this great opportunity to come along and listen to these three political experts who tell it as it is.”

Books by the Beach is showcasing best-selling novelists including Belinda Bauer and non-fiction authors including Kate Summerscale.

Headliners also include broadcaster Jeremy Vine and Gavin and Stacey star Larry Lamb.

All authors are appearing in-person and will be signing books at the events.

Tickets should be bought in advance from the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, by phone on 01723 506750 or online at www.booksbythebeach.co.uk