The Brit Babes
Martin Dove was 65 years old, when he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2013.
He immediately set about writing up a bucket list, ranging from really simple to incredibly difficult.
One item stuck on the list for many years, and it was to write a novel, and get it published.
The older Martin got, the more unlikely it was that he could do it, but one morning while his wife Katy was at her weekly yoga class, he sat down with his iPad, and wrote just six words…..
The Brit Babes by Martin Dove.
That was all he had, apart from a loose story in his head.
But he persevered, and when his wife returned, he had written two pages.
He vowed to get up at 6am every day and write for two hours, seven days a week.
In four months the novel was complete, then came the tedious part, a professional edit, which took six months, followed by the most difficult part off all, finding a publisher or an agent.
This took a year to find someone who would take him on, and then, of course they wanted several rewrites before they were happy.
Then came the font changes, the front page cover design, the dedication page, the back page blurb, and last minute checking of the manuscript, and getting an ISBN.
But this week, Martin Dove’s dream finally came true.
Martin aged 76 is a published author.
The Brit Babes is now available in paperback, hardback and Kindle.
It is a fast paced, sexy, contemporary thriller.
