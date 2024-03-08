The story of Ralph the seaside donkey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Set in Yorkshire, it is the story of two friends, a brave little donkey and a charming Shetland pony who overcome adversity and save the day.

The story came to Nicholas Sykes as he was dozing in front of the fire one cold dark evening last winter.

It flowed out of the dying embers and landed in his lap!

The book about Ralph, the seaside donkey

He contacted Sand Hall Publishing for some advice and together they produced a beautiful hardback book.

With the love of animals, the countryside and adventure, Ralph is an inspiration for young readers.