The story of Ralph the seaside donkey

Childrens illustrated story book created by Yorkshire man, Nicholas Sykes, published by Sand Hall Publishing, released on 29th March 2024 and expected to gallop off the shelves.
By Virginia BarkerContributor
Published 8th Mar 2024, 13:20 GMT
Set in Yorkshire, it is the story of two friends, a brave little donkey and a charming Shetland pony who overcome adversity and save the day.

The story came to Nicholas Sykes as he was dozing in front of the fire one cold dark evening last winter.

It flowed out of the dying embers and landed in his lap!

The book about Ralph, the seaside donkey
He contacted Sand Hall Publishing for some advice and together they produced a beautiful hardback book.

With the love of animals, the countryside and adventure, Ralph is an inspiration for young readers.

Available from White Rose Books and Cafe in Thirsk Tel: 01845524353, and Cannon Hall Farm 01226792655, and The Helmsley Book Shop, Helmsley 01439771130

