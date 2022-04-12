These are four best-selling writers heading to Scarborough for Books by the Beach in June

Four best-selling novelists head to the Yorkshire Coast on June 11 and 12 for Scarborough’s annual book festival

The event runs at various locations round Scarborough from Saturday June 11 to Sunday June 12.

Patrick will be introducing his new work Mother’s Boy at Queen Street Church on Saturday 11 June at 10am.

It’s a historical tale of Cornwall, desire and two world wars. Patrick was born on the Isle of Wight and spent his infancy at Wandsworth Prison, which his father governed.

His most recent works are the Costa-shortlisted A Place Called Winter and Sunday Times top ten bestseller Take Nothing With You. His 2017 original BBC television drama Man in an Orange Shirt won an International Emmy Award.

Patrick is followed on Saturday 11 June at 1pm by global success Lisa Jewell. Lisa has sold more than five million copies of her books worldwide.

The Family Upstairs was the crime novel hit of 2020 and a sequel The Family Remains is due for release in July. Lisa will share the stage with her biographer Will Brooker.

Will has written an in-depth analysis of Lisa, her career and the creative process of how a novel is formed. A must-see event for Lisa’s fans and all aspiring authors.

The Saturday night headliner, Charlie Higson, is creator and star of the highly successful comedy series The Fast Show. Charlie has appeared in a number of TV acting roles and written widely for radio and television.

At Books by the Beach he will be discussing his colourful new thriller Whatever Gets You Through the Night - set on the Mediterranean island of Corfu, all is not as it seems beneath the sunshine and surf.

Charlie will be appearing at Queen Street Church on Saturday June 11 at 7.30pm.

Leading Sunday’s lineup is former Home Secretary Alan Johnson. Alan has appeared previously at Books by the Beach and always proves popular with audiences.

His memoir trilogy based on his life and career has won a number of awards, and his fourth memoir In My Life is based on his love of music. Appearing at the YMCA Theatre on Sunday June 12 at 10.30am.

Alan will be talking about his move into fiction. His debut novel The Late Train to Gipsy Hill is a fast-moving thriller based on the Russian mafia and a mysterious beauty with a deadly secret.

Former Head of BBC Radio and patron of the festival Helen Boaden will be charing a number of events. Gerry Foley returns as interviewer too.

All authors will be signing copies of their books at each event.

Festival director Heather French said: “ I’m delighted that such talented writers are joining us in June. I’m a big fan of their work and thrilled they are visiting Scarborough to discuss their books and meet their fans. Many of them are travelling long distances to take part and I’m hoping for a big turnout to support the festival and keep Scarborough on the map”.

Tickets for all festival events are on sale at the YMCA Theatre Box Office on St Thomas Street, Scarborough. Telephone 01723 506750.

Full programme:

Saturday June 11

10am: Patrick Gale talking about his new novel Mother’s Boy. Venue – Queen Street Methodist Church Hall

1pm: Lisa Jewell and her biographer Will Brooker – talking about a year in the life of Lisa.

Venue –Queen Street Methodist Church Hall

3pm: Nicholas Crane – discussing his book Latitude. Venue – St Mary’s Church

5pm: Prof Lucy Easthope, UK expert on disaster recovery. New book – After the Dust Settles.

Venue – Queen Street Methodist Church Hall

7.30pm: Charlie Higson – new crime novel – Whatever Gets You Through the Night.

Venue – Queen Street Methodist Church Hall

Sunday June 12

10.30am: Alan Johnson – new spy/crime thriller – The Late Train To Gipsy Hill.

Venue – YMCA Theatre.

1pm: Anita Sethi – newspaper journalist who suffered racial abuse on a train and to help her recovery decided to walk the backbone of England.

Her book I Belong Here is her journey of reclamation and identity, whilst walking through nature.

Venue St Mary’s Church.

3pm: John Volanthen, Thai cave rescuer. His book is his memoir, Thirteen Lessons To Save Thirteen Lives.

Venue – St Mary’s Church

5pm: Dr Chloe Duckworth – TV book tie-in with Great British Dig. Venue – Queen Street Methodist Church Hall

7.30pm: Keith Brymer Jones’ book is Boy in a China Shop, a memoir of his life.