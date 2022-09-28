TV appearance inspired actress Ruth Jones' third novel - Love Untold

Creator of Given and Stacey, actress and author Ruth Jones

The warm, joyous and heartbreaking generation-spanning novel follows US Three and Never Greener.

Grace is about to turn 90, She does not want parties or presents or fuss. She just wants to heal the family rift that's been breaking her heart for decades. But to do that she must find her daughter Alys – the only person who can help to put things right.

The idea for Love Untold was inspired by Ruth’s appearance on the BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are?

"It took me to New Quay, west Wales and I found it beautiful – I’d never been there before. I found that quite inspiring as a place, so the town of Dylan’s Quay in the book is based on New Quay.

"I just loved the idea that when you’re very young you just think old people are old people and that they couldn’t possibly understand what you’re going through as a teenager.

"But of course, we were all teenagers once. And I loved the idea of the main character, Grace, having this backstory from when she was a young girl. Just being able to tap into the fact that they were all young once, you know?

“I was also interested in the whole mother-daughter relationship. I just love creating Welsh characters,” said Ruth whose Gavin and Stacey is set both in England and Wales.