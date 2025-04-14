Jessica Redland has been shortlisted for a Romantic Novelists' Association award

Two writers from the region – Jessica Redland, who lives in Scarborough and Jeevani Charika from Beverley – have been shortlisted in this year’s Romantic Novelists’ Association’s Romantic Novel Awards.

Jessica has been shortlisted in the Popular Romantic Fiction category with her novel The Best is Yet to Come.

Jessica is a million-copy bestseller of stories that bring sunshine after the rain. She lives in Scarborough, the partial inspiration for her fictional setting of Whitsborough Bay where many of her books are set.

The Hedgehog Hollow series and Bumblebee Barn take readers to the Yorkshire Wolds and the Escape to the Lakes series transports them to the Lake District National Park.

“I’m thrilled to be a finalist for the Romantic Novel Awards for the third time in the space of four years,” said Jessica.

“I started my journey to publication as a member of the Romantic Novels Association’s new writers’ scheme and it’s such a special moment to have my writing recognised by the organisation without whom I wouldn’t have had the confidence to submit to publishers.”

“The Popular Romantic Fiction Romantic Novel Award is voted for by booksellers, bloggers, librarians and readers, so I’m particularly honoured that this story of new beginnings has touched the hearts of so many.”

Her novel The Best is Yet to Come follows the fortunes of former teacher Emma who heads for a fresh start helping her fiancé run one of Beatrix Potter’s farms in the Lake District.

Jeevani Charika has been shortlisted in the Romantic Comedy Novel Award category with her novel, The Winner Bakes It All for the Romantic Novelists’ Association’s (RNA) Romantic Novel Awards 2025. The awards celebrate excellence in romantic fiction in all its forms.

She was born in the South of England and spent much of her childhood in Sri Lanka before returning to settle in Yorkshire. After studying biochemistry and microbiology, Jeevani ended up working in university intellectual property.

She also writes romantic comedies under the pen name Rhoda Baxter.

"I’m so excited to be shortlisted alongside so many brilliant romcom writers. The Winner Bakes It All is a book close to my heart, not least because it centres around rival bakers – one who makes regular cakes and the other makes keto-friendly foods.

“I’ve been a keto mum for years and have always wanted to write a book where one of the characters understands the medical use of the ketogenic diet (for childhood epilepsy). The fact that readers found this book fun enough for it to be shortlisted is just the icing on the cake.”

Chair of the Romantic Novelists’ Association Seána Talbot said: “This year’s shortlist is a tremendous testament to romantic fiction’s diversity and strength. We are proud to celebrate these outstanding books and this exciting mix of new and established writers. They make a vital contribution to this popular, much-loved genre.”

Sharon Ibbotson, awards coordinator, said, “It’s a pleasure to announce these shortlists. Our reader-judges have once again chosen wonderful love stories as this year’s favourites and their authors deserve their praise.”

Winners will be announced during the Romantic Novelists’ Association’s awards ceremon at the Leonardo Royal London City Hotel, London, on May 19.