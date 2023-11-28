Win a copy of Glenda Young's latest Scarborough-set cosy crime book

Writer Glenda Young is launching the latest title of her Scarborough-set cosy crime series Foul Play at the Seaview Hotel at the Central Tramway in the town next month – and we have three signed copies to be won.

Author Glenda Young with copies of her first two books featuring hotel landlady Helen Dexter

Simply answer the question at the end of this article and email in your answer with your name and address – as the book will be posted to you.

Foul Play at the Seaview Hotel is the third in the series featuring hotel landlady and investigator Helen Dexter and her dog Suki.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows Helen’s debut Murder at the Seaview Hotel, centred round Elvis tribute acts, and Curtain Call at the Seaview Hotel, featuring an acting troupe.

The third novel features a murderer playing a chilling game when a group of obsessive crazy golfers arrive in Scarborough to compete in a crazy golf tournament.

The ruthless team captain aims to win by fair means or foul... then the rival team captain is murdered. Can hotel landlady Helen Dexter and her rescue greyhound Suki solve the crime?

“The Central Tramway funicular plays a pivotal role in my new cosy crime Foul Play at the Seaview Hotel,” said Glenda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When the team at the tramway discovered I was including the funicular in the book, they were very supportive.

"They even stopped the funicular halfway down the hill for me to research and take notes. It was an amazing experience.

"Since then, my books have been on sale in the top station at Central Tramway where they sell very well. I’m indebted to their help and support. This could be the world’s first book launch in a funicular.”

Central Tramway manager Colin Powell said: “We are absolutely thrilled to feature in Glenda’s newest book Foul Play at the Seaview Hotel which further enhances the great partnership we have forged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our customers love the leisurely experience of a ride on the tram and many of them pick up one of Glenda’s cosy crime books from our top station to take back to their hotel to enjoy while they are on holiday.

"We are so excited to be hosting what could be the world's first book launch on a funicular which will be an amazing event for Central Tramway, Glenda and her fans.”

North East-based Glenda and her husband Barry have a close connection to the town. She sometimes rents an apartment in the Sands where she writes – and the couple married 11 years ago at the Stephen Joseph Theatre.

The launch of Foul Play at the Seaview Hotel will be held at the Central Tramway, St Nicholas Street, Scarborough, on Saturday, December 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To be in with a chance of winning one of the three copies of Foul Play at the Seaview Hotel answer the following question:

What are the names of the landlady and her rescue greyhound featured in Glenda Young’s Seaview Hotel series of cosy crime novels?

Email your answers with your name and address to: [email protected]