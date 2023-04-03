Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen, broadcaster Stuart Maconie and former politician Alan Johnston headline Scarborough's Books by the Beach

Amanda Owen - The Yorkshire Shepherdess, of Ravenseat Farm, Richmond, North Yorkshire - is one the guests at Books by the Beach in Scarborough later this year

The literature festival will be held at various locations in Scarborough on Saturday June 10 and Sunday July 11.

Festival director Heather French said “I am proud to be celebrating 10 years of Books by the Beach in Scarborough.

" We have a wonderful variety of fact and fiction on offer. Top broadcasters sit alongside best-selling novelists. We welcome experts on travel through England, a conservationist, a confessional priest and our celebrity Yorkshire shepherdess.”

The festival opens with Luke Jennings, author of the Killing Eve novels which were adapted into the BAFTA-winning series starring Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh. Luke will be talking about his new thriller #PANIC on the Saturday 10 June at 10.30am at Queen Street Methodist Church.

Regency expert, novelist and playwright Catherine Curzon will be talking about her book Inside the World of Bridgerton at the venue at 1pm.

This month sees the film release of The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry starring Jim Broadbent and Penelope Wilton. The author of the novel Rachel Joyce, will be discussing the third book in the series, Maureen Fry and the Angel of the North, at the church at 3pm.

Author and journalist Madeleine Bunting takes us on a journey around England’s coastline starting at Scarborough and culminating in Morecambe on the west side. Her event is at 5pm.

Saturday’s events are brought to a close by festival friend and raconteur Alan Johnson. Prize-winning author of a memoir trilogy detailing his life and career, Alan is also a novelist. He will be sharing his second thriller One of Our Ministers is Missing at Queen Street Church at 7.30pm.

The festival opens in a different venue on Sunday with bestselling author and priest the Reverend Fergus Butler-Gallie sharing tales from his new memoir Touching Cloth – a record of life as a young priest – at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, at 10.30am.

The next event takes place at 1pm returning to Queen Street Methodist Church. Ten years ago ecologist Ben Jacob has turned outlaw - risking jail – to save our rarest flower. Obsessed by orchids since childhood, a chance encounter led him on a journey of discovery into the world of Britain’s 51 native species.

Bestselling novelists Jenny Colgan and Linda Green share stage at the church at 3pm. Jenny has sold more than nine million copies of her work worldwide and introduces her new escapist novel The Summer Skies.

Linda is the author of 10 novels including One Moment – a Radio 2 book club selection. She will be discussing In Little Stars.

Broadcaster, writer and journalist Stuart Maconie hosts a show for Radio 6. In his new book The Full English, Stuart travels the country in the footsteps of JB Priestley, following the itinerary of that 1930s expedition to see what’s changed. Maconie is at the church at 5pm.

Amanda Owen will be sharing tales from her latest book Celebrating the Seasons.at Queen Street Church, Scarborough, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available in advance from the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, or online via ymcatheatre.uk/books or email [email protected]