Zoom launch for new Glenda Young's first cosy crime novel Murder at the Seaview Hotel set in Scarborough - prizes including tea for two at Clock Tower Cafe, dinner at Eat Me and tickets to Spa show up for grabs

Glenda Young's first cosy crime novel Murder at the Seaview Hotel will be launched in paperback via zoom on Thursday November 11

Publisher Headline has signed three cosy crimes by Glenda Young and the first Murder at the Seaview Hotel is published in paperback on Thursday November 11.

The book will be launched in collaboration with Scarborough’s South Cliff Gardens via zoom on Thursday November 11 at 2pm. Scarborough businesses are offering a host of prizes to accompany the event.

Murder at the Seaview Hotel is set in a B&B in Scarborough and stars 12 Elvis impersonators called Twelvis - and when one is found dead with his blue suede shoes missing, hotel landlady Helen Dexter and her rescue greyhound Suki are on the case to solve the crime.

With the reputation of the Seaview hotel on the line, Helen isn't going to wait for the murderer to strike again. With Suki by her side, she decides to find out more about her guests and who wanted to make sure this Elvis never sang again.

All participants joining the launch will go into a draw, with prizes including afternoon tea for two at the Clock Café, dinner for two - up to the value of £50 - at Eat Me Café, basedat Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre, which features in the book, plus a £50 e-voucher for Scarborough Spa.

Gemma Alexander, community engagement officer at South Cliff Gardens said: "It's an honour to host the book launch for this fun novel set in Scarborough and we're delighted to be part of it.

"The South Cliff Gardens are featured in a pivotal scene in the book and we hope that the current £7.158 million restoration and regeneration of the gardens jointly funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and National Lottery Community Fund will inspire many more creative activities in the future.

" For this book launch, I'll be chatting to author Glenda Young about why she set the book in Scarborough and what part the South Cliff Gardens play in the book."

The whodunnit is perfect for fans of Julia Chapman's Dales Detective Agency, Richard Osman's The Thursday Murder Club and Betty Rowlands.

Glenda, who is based in the North East, said: “It was a huge amount of fun writing Murder at the Seaview Hotel. It’s not every day that I get to interview an Elvis impersonator as part of the research for my books and Scarborough’s own Elvis – Tony Skingle – was very helpful.

"I love Scarborough and have been going on holiday there ever since I was a little girl. I was also married there, at the beautiful, art deco Stephen Joseph Theatre. It’s been an honour to set my cosy crime books in the seaside town that I love.

"Readers have even said that they loved reading about Scarborough so much that they’ve gone on to book holidays there after finishing the book!”

The release of Murder at the Seaview Hotel and two more further cosy crime books next year catapults Glenda into a completely new genre.

Glenda, who is best known for her sagas filled with drama, tragedy and romance, will continue to see her North East-based novels hit the shelves as part of her multi-book deal with leading publisher, Headline.

Glenda Young also runs two Coronation Street fan websites and she writes Riverside, the first weekly soap opera for The People’s Friend.

Her fiction is regularly published in The People’s Friend, Take a Break and My Weekly.