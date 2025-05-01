Brass band returns to Scarborough for free concert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Touring 28-piece band, Oddfellows Brass, is bringing its popular performance to The Band Stand at Scarborough Spa on Saturday, May 18.

The free public concert, organised by local friendship group Vale of York Oddfellows, starts at 3pm. Seats will be allocated on a first come first served basis, so people are encouraged to get to the venue early.

The Leicestershire-based band regularly competes at a local and national level and last played in Scarborough in 2022. The two-hour show – with an interval – covers genres such as classical, opera, and stage and film, as well as traditional brass band works and compositions.

Rob Boulter is the Founder and former Musical Director of Oddfellows Brass, and still plays in the band today. He said: “If you’ve never been to a brass concert before, our show is an ideal place to start while still being right up the street of seasoned concert-goers.

“We love traveling up and down the country and bringing our music for all to enjoy – there’s nothing better than seeing audiences singing and dancing along.”

The Oddfellows is one of the UK’s oldest and largest friendly societies and has sponsored and supported the band since its formation in 1981. The concert is part of the Society’s national annual conference events programme, which is being held in Scarborough for the 20th time in its more than 200-year history, the first being in 1913.

Peter Needham is Branch Secretary of Vale of York Oddfellows and former Chairman of the Society nationally. He said: “We’ve been looking forward to welcoming the band back to Scarborough so that people in the community can experience their spectacular show.

“The concert is a highlight of the conference ever year. And the best thing is it’s free, so make sure to come down and enjoy it with us. No ticket is required.”

There will be opportunities to learn about Vale of York Oddfellows, and the activities it organises, on the day.

The Society, which aims to improve people’s lives through friendship and support, also hosts around 70 free online events every month that are accessible to everyone.

As well as the social events, Oddfellows members can access a wide range of benefits, including care and welfare support and a travel club. There are also volunteering opportunities and chances to contribute to fundraising initiatives.

To learn more about Vale of York Oddfellows contact Peter on [email protected] or 01652 655 828, or visit www.oddfellows.co.uk

For more information about the concert email [email protected].

Details on Oddfellows Brass can be found at www.oddfellowsbrass.co.uk.