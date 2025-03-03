Bridlington care home to welcome Police for Coffee With a Coppa event
PCSO Len and PC Tricia will speak to the audience about their own career paths, why they wished to join the force and talk to the group about the latest goings on from within the town, before taking questions from those in attendance.
Ange Dooley-Widd, General Manager of Mallard Court Care Home, has extended the invitation throughout the local area, stating: "To say thank you for all of the great work our emergency services do for us, we here at Mallard Court Care Home are inviting all members of the police, ambulance and fire services to pop in and take their duty break on us for free.
"We are pleased to offer all of our local service workers who stop in tea, coffee, juice, chilled water, delicious homemade cake and biscuits and a healthy selection of fruit, available free of charge.
"Our comfortable facilities include free Wi-Fi and service with a smile; do stop in and say hi, we would be delighted to see you!”