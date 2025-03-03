Bridlington care home to welcome Police for Coffee With a Coppa event

On Thursday, March 13 at 2.30pm residents and members of the community are looking forward to welcoming members from the local police force to join Mallard Court Care Home for their ‘Coffee with a Coppa’ event.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PCSO Len and PC Tricia will speak to the audience about their own career paths, why they wished to join the force and talk to the group about the latest goings on from within the town, before taking questions from those in attendance.

Ange Dooley-Widd, General Manager of Mallard Court Care Home, has extended the invitation throughout the local area, stating: "To say thank you for all of the great work our emergency services do for us, we here at Mallard Court Care Home are inviting all members of the police, ambulance and fire services to pop in and take their duty break on us for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are pleased to offer all of our local service workers who stop in tea, coffee, juice, chilled water, delicious homemade cake and biscuits and a healthy selection of fruit, available free of charge.

"Our comfortable facilities include free Wi-Fi and service with a smile; do stop in and say hi, we would be delighted to see you!”