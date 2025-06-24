More than 100 singers and musicians are getting ready for the concert. Photo: David Roberts

More than 100 singers and musicians are getting ready for an annual extravaganza at Bridlington Priory.

On Saturday, July 12, the rafters will ring with lush harmonies and rich guitar solos, as Rock the Priory returns for 2025.

The concert will raise money for music provision for young people across the Bridlington area.

Mark Howley at Remarkable Arts, who organises the event, said: “On Saturday, July 12 at 7:30pm, the church will be bouncing, with a rock choir of 100 people, a live band and some of the best rock songs ever written – and all for just a tenner.

"Rock the Priory seems to have become a real fixture in the Brid music diary, selling out every single year.

"It's a great celebration of live music and community spirit, and we're really excited to return for 2025.

"We've got an amazing programme of music and some fab support acts, alongside our Brid Remarkable Rock choir.

"The Priory is an amazing setting for a night of fun and great music – we hope people can come and share it with us."

Tickets are just £10 (people 16 and under get in free) and are available via remarkablearts.net, by calling 07943 276496, and from the Priory shop (open Monday to Friday, 11am to 3pm, and Saturday 11am to 2pm).