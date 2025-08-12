Bridlington's Sewerby Hall is 'delighted' to welcome ‘Brick Pirates’ exhibition this month
‘Brick Pirates’ is a new outdoor travelling exhibition, bringing 12 life-sized brick models to the grounds of the hall from Friday, August 22 to Sunday, September 21.
Visitors will be able to get up close to Captain Blackbrick, a mermaid, a shark, a treasure chest, a cannon and a pirate ship’s wheel.
People can also have their photograph taken in the Gaol.
The tour is complemented by a mini trail of six powder monkeys.
Visitors will get an insight into how the models are made and be able to get up close to the incredible models.
Councillor Nick Coultish, the council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming back the hugely talented team from Iconic Bricks to Sewerby Hall and Gardens with its new Pirates exhibition.
“I’ve no doubt visitors will want to come and see Captain Blackbrick and the rest of these wonderful life-size creations when they appear around the grounds.”