Captain Careless brings Pirate Pandemonium to SEA LIFE Scarborough this Half Term!

This May Half Term, families are invited to hoist the sails and embark on a swashbuckling seaside adventure at SEA LIFE Scarborough, as the mischievous Captain Careless drops anchor for a limited-time Pirate-themed event!

Running from Saturday May 24 until Sunday June 1, this fun-filled interactive trail is included with standard admission and is perfect for families with children aged 3–11.

Captain Careless, known across the seven seas for his forgetful ways, has misplaced his treasure again and it’s up to visiting young pirates to help him find it! Through five engaging activity stations dotted around the aquarium, children will complete challenges, search for clues, and collect stamps on their pirate trail cards.

“We wanted to create a hands-on experience that combines imagination, adventure and our usual dedication to marine conservation in the centre,” said Andrew Clay, General Manager at SEA LIFE Scarborough. “Our Pirate Trail offers something for everyone whether you’re helping to find lost coins in the tanks area or dressing like a true pirate near our pirate themed play park!”

Sea Life Centre and Pirate Adventure Golf on a Sunny Afternoon!

Each child who completes the trail will earn a Captain’s Certificate and can choose between a pirate medal or temporary tattoo. Pirate hats are handed out on arrival, and the attraction encourages visitors to come dressed in their best pirate costumes for a chance to win a prize over the half term week.

As part of the event, SEA LIFE Scarborough is also promoting its popular Pirate Adventure Mini Golf, located just next door. Families can enjoy a discounted combo ticket when booking both attractions together.

“We’ve seen incredible excitement building already,” Clay added. “With even some of our staff getting involved in full pirate attire, it’s going to be a truly memorable week for visitors.”

SEA LIFE Scarborough’s Pirate Event is included in all standard and Annual Pass tickets, and advance booking is strongly recommended due to expected demand.

Captain Careless Trail at Scarborough Sea Life Centre

Event Highlights:

Interactive Pirate Trail with 5 activity zones

Free Pirate Hat & Certificate

Pirate medal or tattoo for all trail finishers

Combination ticket deal with Pirate Adventure Golf

Dates: Saturday 24 May – Sunday 1 June

Location: SEA LIFE Scarborough, Scalby Mills, Scarborough YO12 6RP