Care home to host community open day

Mallard Court Open Day
Mallard Court Care Home in Boroughbridge will be opening their doors to the local community for a day of tea and entertainment on Saturday 30th August from 10am – 4pm.

Guests will be able to enjoy home-made cream cakes prepared by the home’s Head Chef, and will have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home.

Our Activities Team will be hosting a range of activities and live entertainment for our residents and visitors to take part in.

Ange Dooley-Widd, General Manager at Mallard Court says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day. Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Mallard Court will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small. Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting- hope to see you all there!”

