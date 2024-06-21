Catch of Comedians returns to Whitby this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following last year’s sold-out night of comedy, The Laughing Lobster Comedy Club returns to Whitby Coliseum to present another Catch of Comedians on Friday, 12th July.

This will be Laughing Lobster's biggest and best night so far with four incredible acts performing for the price of one. Bargain!

Headlining will be multi award-winning Jack Gleadow. Known for his physical and high energy performance, Jack's act has something for everyone.

Opening act is The Halls of Ridiculous. A new find on the comedy circuit, they are known for pushing the boundaries of improv, sketch and character creativity.

Support comes from Maggie Magee and hosting from Tom Evans.