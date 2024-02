Watch more of our videos on Shots!  and live on Freeview channel 276

Cayton Parish Council will be celebrating the Lifeboats RNLI 200th anniversary by holding a Charity Bingo Fundraiser event on Saturday 2nd March 7pm at the Jubilee Hall ,Main street, Cayton Y011 3TF. The event is to raise funds for the Lifeboars RNLI and support this very special anniversary. Everyone is welcome.