Coffee morning to raise funds for Dementia UK to be held in the Church Rooms, Scalby

A coffee morning for Dementia UK will be held on Saturday, July 29 at The Church Rooms, Scalby at 10.30am.
By Hilary TruefittContributor
Published 27th Jul 2023, 16:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 16:12 BST

The event has been organised by Mandy Stewart, whose mother suffers from dementia and for whom she is the main carer.

Supporter Hilary Truefitt said: “Mandy is raising funds for this very worthwhile cause.

"So many of us have direct experience of this devastating disease or know someone who suffers from it or cares for someone.

"Please, do come and support Mandy and her mum.”

