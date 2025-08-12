This August marks 140 years of Scarborough’s own Cooplands Bakery and to celebrate, the historical business is set to host a number of nostalgia-filled events for the whole family.

Cooplands began its journey back in 1885 as a small pork butcher and pie maker on Market Street in Scarborough. Frederick and Alice Coopland opened their first bakery, driven by a simple mission: to offer fresh quality products and honest value to their local community.

140 years later, the business provides over 1500 British jobs and operates over 150 shops across Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and the North East, and is the Uk’s second largest bakery chain.

Over August 15 and 16, Scarborough holidaymakers and residents will be treated to sweet treats, delectable snacks, quirky stunts and special guests performing across the two days as the bakery invites the beachgoers to party like it’s 1885.

There will be a spectacular ‘sandcake,’ constructed on the beach to commemorate the business’ Big Day, a special ‘spin to win’ competition and a stilted Victoria sponge lady to wow the crowds.

Children will have the chance to learn to ‘bake’ goodies from real Scarborough sand and visitors will be captivated by the talented Victorian Unicycle Gent as he performs feats of magic and unicycle skills.

The line-up of events is as follows (timings subject to weather conditions and changes on the day):

