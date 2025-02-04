Crack the code to exclusive discounts at North Yorkshire Water Park

Unlock 20% off any land or water activity at North Yorkshire Water Park by conquering the Escape Room or solving 20 out of 30 puzzles in the Puzzle Room

Looking for your next big adventure? Scarborough’s ultimate outdoor destination, North Yorkshire Water Park, is challenging you to put your wits to the test with its all-new Escape Room and Puzzle Room Challenge - with an incredible reward up for grabs!

Guests who successfully escape the WW1-themed Escape Room or solve 20 out of 30 puzzles in the puzzle room will earn 20% off their next visit, redeemable for a whole year on any land or water activities.

Whether you’re aiming for bullseyes with archery, navigating the low ropes course, honing your survival skills with bushcraft, or testing your aim with axe throwing in the Adventure Wood, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

NYWP Puzzle Room

For water lovers, the Aquapark is set to reopen this summer with exciting new additions, giving you even more reasons to return. Put on a wetsuit and take on the park’s iconic Warrior and Wipeout Aquaparks, featuring giant obstacles with towering climbing walls, exhilarating jump stations, and a high-speed slide with a kicker exit.

The aquatic excitement doesn’t stop there - visitors can also enjoy stand-up paddleboarding, wakeboarding, and kayaking on the park’s scenic water sports lake, offering fun-fueled thrills for every age and ability. Younger adventurers will love the Splash Kingdom, a castle-themed aquatic play area designed for children aged 3 to 7, providing safe, enclosed fun for families to enjoy together.

After conquering the Escape Room Challenge or exploring the park’s activities, visitors can refuel at the Café @ NYWP, which serves delicious food and drinks in a relaxing lakeside setting.

Round up your friends, take on the challenge, and unlock a world of adventure. Don’t miss out - book your Escape Room Challenge today on the website.