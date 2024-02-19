News you can trust since 1882
Criminologist who worked with Kray twins brings true crime tour to Sewerby

Renowned criminal psychologist, guest lecturer, radio host and podcaster Linda Sage is talking true crime to the people of East Yorkshire.
By Claire KennyContributor
Published 19th Feb 2024, 16:44 GMT
Linda spent forty years working in England’s top category prisons with the UK’s most notorious criminals, including the Krays, Myra Hindley and Peter Sutcliffe. Her events not only captivate and shock audiences but leave them with a deeper understanding of the workings of criminal minds.

Linda says: “I’m really looking forward to talking true crime in beautiful Sewerby. I’ll share many professional insights, from psychiatric evaluations to crime scene evidence, and talk to audiences about what life in Category A prisons is really like.

“I promise to deliver two fascinating events which will shock and captivate audiences on the East Coast”.

Linda Sage

Dates for the Linda Sage true crime talks:

Crime and curry at The Old Forge: Friday 26 April 7pm. Book here

Coffee and crime at Sewerby Hall and Gardens: Saturday 27 April 11am. Book here

