D-DAY80: How The Nation Will Remember Fallen Heroes - DANBY BEACON

Danby Beacon are holding the following event to remember those who gave service on D-Day 80 years ago.

On Thursday, June 6th the nation will come together to remember the tens of thousands of allied forces who gave service on D-DAY eighty years ago and helped secure the peace we in the UK enjoy today.

From early morning when the sun rises to evening as night descends, church bells will ring out, special flags will be flown, schoolchildren will learn stories about their great grandparents, town criers will proclaim the victory, the haunting sound of bagpipes will fill the air and, in a final gesture of homage, beacons and Lamp Lights of Peace will be lit to signify the light that emerged from the dreadful darkness of war.

Schools Reading the poem –

D Day Logo

Castleton County Primary SchoolDanby Church of England Primary SchoolLealholm Primary SchoolGlaisdale Primary SchoolEgton Church of England Primary School Goathland Primary SchoolEsklets Pre School Danby

The schools will have fish and chips for lunch.Esklets Pre school will turn their mud kitchen into a fish and chip shop.

Bruno Peek CVO OBE OPR Pageantmaster of D-Day80, and of the 80-day countdown to June 6, 2024, says: “In 1944 Allied forces mounted the largest amphibious invasion the world has ever witnessed. Operation Overlord, D-Day, saw over 5,000 ships and landing craft set down more than 150,000 troops on the five Normandy beaches that would bring about the liberation of north-west Europe from Nazi occupation.

At 6.30pm Church Bells will ring out for peace –

Christ Church WesterdaleSt. Hilda’s DanbySt. Michael and St. George Castleton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 9.10pm, as night descends - and just before the beacons ignite - the resonant sound of bagpipes will be heard at Danby Beacon.

“In order to commemorate the peace and freedom given to us through the bravery and ultimate sacrifice of so many thousands involved in the D-Day landings, and throughout the whole of WW2, beacons and Lamp Lights of Peace will be lit across the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories - and in a very poignant and unique gesture, special Lamp Lights of Peace lamps will be lit on each of the five beaches in Normandy, at 9.15pm local time that night, to coincide with the lighting of beacons.The light from the flames of Danby Beacon will represent the ‘light of peace’ that emerged from the darkness of war.Danby Beacon will be lit at 9.15pm by Lady Downe and the tribute will be read by Wing Commander Thomas Colledge MSc RAF