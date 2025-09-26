The last remaining World Cup hero will deliver live, unfiltered conversation along with a special question and answer session.

Sir Geoff Hurst, the striker who scored a hat-trick in England’s 1966 World Cup final against Germany in 1966, is hosting an intimate show at the Bridlington Spa.

He is now, sadly, the only player remaining from England’s greatest victory and this will be the last chance to see him close up and personal.

The‘Last Man Standing’ tour will be his farewell to adoring football fans, because at 83 (84 when he appears at the Spa in December) he has decided it’s time to call it a day regarding live theatre appearances.

Sir Geoff will be at Bridlington Spa on Friday, December 12, when he will deliver live, unfiltered conversation along with a special question and answer session.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Join us for an unforgettable night in the company of a true footballing icon – this is more than just an event; it's a once in a lifetime experience for football fans, history buffs, and anyone who appreciates greatness.

“Sir Geoff will recount the untold stories behind England’s 1966 World Cup triumph, from the pressure of the pitch to the elation of lifting the trophy – all in his own words.

“Discover what it was really like to play alongside legends like Bobby Moore and Bobby Charlton, and how the beautiful game has evolved over the decades.

“This is not a scripted talk. It will be a rare, candid look into the life of a sporting legend whose legacy still echoes around the world. Whether you watched the ’66 final or heard about it from your granddad, this evening will bring history to life in a way you've never experienced before.”

Visit https://www.bridspa.com/ or call the box office on 01262 678258 to buy tickets, including VIP versions which include a private meet and greet with Sir Geoff.