Experience the ultimate bikepacking adventure with The Yorkshire Coast Dirt Dash

For the very first time, Yorkshire is set to welcome adventurous cyclists as part of the Kinesis UK Yorkshire Coast Dirt Dash – a two-day gravel bikepacking event.

Brought to the Yorkshire Coast in partnership with Route YC and Yorkshire Coast BID, the event will take participants on a breathtaking journey through the North York Moors National Park, the hills of the Yorkshire Wolds and back along the scenic coastline to explore all that the region has to offer.

The event, taking place on the 13th-14th July 2024 and starting at the YHA in Whitby, will give participants a unique way to explore Route YC. Humble Bee Farm will provide campsite and catering for the cyclists, who follow the 147-km long route at their own speed, self-supported. For both seasoned cyclists or adventurous people new to bikepacking, the Yorkshire Coast Dirt Dash is guaranteed to offer an unforgettable and inclusive experience of exploration and challenge.

Markus Stitz, director of Dirt Dash Ltd, said: ”The Yorkshire Coast Dirt Dash follows the same well-tested concept as our two events in Scotland, offering people a sociable and inclusive environment for everyone who wants to ride bikes and explore an area of outstanding beauty. The event route is an adapted version of one of the new Route YC bikepacking routes, and participants are encouraged to take their time, stop at local businesses and enjoy all that the Yorkshire Coast has to offer. We are actively encouraging more women to take part and aim to have a 50/50 split in future events. So far, the participants signed up come from as far south as Bournemouth and Perthshire in Scotland.”

Credit: dirtdash.cc

Speaking on the event, Mark Noble, Head of Marketing at Kinesis UK, said: “We’re very excited to be bringing the Dirt Dash to the Yorkshire Coast, offering cyclists a unique way to experience all that it has to offer. It’s set to be a great two days, packed full of adventure, challenges and the very best of the Yorkshire Coast and its surrounding areas.”

Kerry Carruthers, Chief Executive of Yorkshire Coast BID, added: “The Yorkshire Coast Dirt Dash aligns perfectly with our mission to promote sustainable and low-impact outdoor activities and tourism within the area. It’s the perfect way to highlight how you can take on Route YC on 2 or 4 wheels, and we look forward to welcoming riders for this incredible event.”