Explore castles, gardens and poo power in North Yorkshire during biggest ever Great Big Green Week

"It is an opportunity for hundreds of thousands of people to show how important nature and the climate is to them"

People across North Yorkshire will be taking part in the UK’s Great Big Green Week to show how they want to protect nature and see climate action – and how they want their MPs to catch up.

From June 8-16, people will be coming together to make swaps to lead greener lives and inspire others to do the same.

Last year, more than a quarter of a million people took part in the annual event, with communities taking action this year from as far north as Ullapool and as south as Jersey.

Scarborough Castle, which will host an event for Great Big Green Week

In North Yorkshire events include:

Discover Scarborough Castle’s Green SpacesScarborough Castle, Sunday 16 June, 10am-5pm

Head to Scarborough Castle for Great Big Green Week, where there will be tours exploring the greener side to the castle headland, as well as activities for all the family.

Gallows Close Community Garden DayGallows Close Centre, Scarborough, Tuesday 11 June, 11am-3pm

You are invited to share the beautiful edible and nature friendly garden at Gallows Close Centre. All will be provided with free refreshments and have the opportunity to observe and learn about organic gardening, composting, seed saving, propagating, soil conservation, choosing plants that are beneficial to wildlife, recycling and reducing carbon through food growing and nature gardening.

As well as an enclosed garden with raised beds, they group are developing a community orchard and establishing more edible perennials for people to harvest for free from the grounds around Gallows Close Centre.

The Remarkable Power of PooLaw and Sociology Building, Sunday 9 June, 2.30-3.30pm

Poo can be a real problem, but also an opportunity. With the average human producing 145kg of poo a year and a dairy cow 62kg per day, there’s certainly plenty of it to do something with.

Join an expert panel of speakers to explore the problems and opportunities arising from the management of our poo, revealing how it can be used to find solutions to climate change. Find out how this natural resource can be turned into a range of sustainable options, including bio-energy and fertilisers that are returned to the land.

The event, which has been organised by the Biorenewables Development Centre, also features a range of hands-on activities.

Help the Rangers: BioBlitz at Fountains Abbey and Studley RoyalFountains Abbey, Sunday 16 June, 10am-4pm

Help celebrate Great Big Green Week by joining this BioBlitz through Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal. Become a wildlife explorer for a day and help the rangers with a BioBlitz, hunting for all the different wildlife that live in the area.

Meet the rangers in the play area before setting off on your adventure. Sit and watch the nature around you, use the nets to swoosh through the long grass or visit the bird hide to see how many birds you can spot. What bugs, beasties and birds will you find?

After you have finished your adventure, return to the gazebo and show the ranger team what you have found. Chat with the rangers and learn how to identify different species,

Can Monastic Life at Byland Abbey Teach Us About Sustainability?Byland Abbey, York, 8, 9 & 16 June, 2-3pm

Many people have stressed the need to reassess the way we live to create a sustainable way of living on Earth. Join Byland Abbey for these tours where their brilliant volunteers will be explaining how the monks went about things and how they saw things - which might give food for thought about how we live today.

Skell Valley Project BioBlitz – Hell WathPanthers Pavilion, Ripon, Saturday 15 June, 8am=9pm

Help celebrate Great Big Green Week by joining the Skell Valley Project BioBlitz at Hell Wath local nature reserve. Join their citizen-science effort to record species such as moths, birds, butterflies and bats. Your findings will provide important information for the management of the site, helping them track progress against past and future years.

UK EV Charging Infrastructure – Ramping Up Rollout to 2030/50The Ron Cooke Hub, York, Sunday 9 June, 11.30am-12.30pm

By 2030, it’s anticipated there will be between eight to 11 million hybrid or electric cars in the UK. But how do we develop an adequate electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure to meet this upcoming surge in demand?

David Trousdale, specialist in Electric Vehicles and Charging infrastructure at WSP, discusses targets for EV charge point deployment, EV charging infrastructure in the local context and the challenges that lie ahead.

This event is presented in collaboration with the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), the largest multidisciplinary professional engineering institution in the world.

Helen Meech, Executive Director of The Climate Coalition, says: “Great Big Green Week is an opportunity for hundreds of thousands of people to show how important nature and the climate is to them, and to swap ideas on what we can all do to lead greener lives.

“It is also a reminder to politicians campaigning in the lead up to the General Election that there is a consensus for our MPs to step up and do more for climate and generations to come.”

Great Big Green Week is part of a month of activities organised by The Climate Coalition in the lead up to the General Election, where people from all walks of life will be showing political candidates how they are playing their part in tackling climate change and want their politicians to step up too.