Family-friendly crafty workshop near Scarborough to bring Easter entertainment to all

Easter Egg Decorating Workshop (just drop in anytime).

The Hutton Buscel Artists are set to host a free, family-friendly art and craft event on Saturday, April 19th, from 10am to 4pm, at Hutton Buscel Village Hall. This interactive hands-on event, is aimed at showing you how art and nature can truly promote health and well-being, and it offers the perfect opportunity to try something new, no matter what your age or experience.

The event is held in collaboration with the North York Moors National Park Arts & Culture Partnership, and is part of their ongoing mission to establish the NYMNP as a true “Beacon for the Arts”. The wider Arts Festival runs throughout April, and the Hutton Buscel Artists are proud to showcase their contribution on Saturday April 19th.

At Hutton Buscel village hall, there will be a vibrant mix of free workshops and demonstrations led by the Hutton Buscel Artists themselves. Activities include Easter egg decorating, weaving, ceramics, card making, crafts and pastel painting workshops, plus engaging needle-felt art demonstrations. The event is open to all ages and no prior experience or booking is necessary, just drop in and join in the fun. All materials will be provided free of charge. Even better, you get to take home all of your creations.

In collaboration with the NYMNP Art & Culture Partnership

To keep your creativity flowing, light refreshments will be available, and there’s even the option to do some mindful colouring-in. For those wanting to connect with the great outdoors, a traditional Easter egg hunt has been organized and maps are available from the village hall from 10am. Speaking on behalf of the Hutton Buscel Artists, Kath Hudson said, “We can’t wait to welcome visitors to this event, which we hope will be the first of many as part of the NYMNP Arts & Culture Partnership’s ‘Beacon for the Arts Festival’. As a group, we have many skills, and we are excited to give people the opportunity to ‘have a go’ at something new. To be immersed in art and nature is like medicine for the soul, it quietens the mind, lifts the heart, and helps to restore balance to our very busy lives”.

Whether you're a budding artist, a curious crafter, or simply looking for a joyful way to spend time with family and friends, this event promises a day full of creativity, connection, and inspiration. Get yourself along to Hutton Buscel Village Hall on Saturday 19, 10am – 4pm, to try something new, and discover how the simple pleasures of art and nature can nurture your well-being. Use YO13 9LL for your navigation devices.