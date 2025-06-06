Father’s Day Afternoon Tea with a twist at Auckland Palace

Make this Father’s Day unforgettable with a Gentleman’s Afternoon Tea in the charming Old Library at Auckland Palace, one of Europe’s best-preserved Bishop’s palaces which is steeped in 1,000 years of history and was once home to the powerful Prince Bishops of Durham.

On Sunday 15 June, dads and their loved ones can tuck into a hearty twist on the traditional afternoon tea, featuring favourites such as beef and ale pie, sausage rolls, cheese scones, finger sandwiches and more – all served in the historic Old Library.

Set within a space rich in history, the Old Library has transformed over the centuries - from a 16th-century chamber to a servants’ hall and later, a grand library filled with theological books. Today, it welcomes guests for afternoon teas, educational visits, and special events.

For those looking to make the day even more memorable, exclusive Birds of Prey encounters will also be available on Auckland Palace Bowling Green. For £140, up to five people can enjoy a 40-minute private experience with Walworth Birds of Prey, including palace entry and a digital photo keepsake.

Father's Day at Auckland Palace

Kimberley Carruthers, Events Catering Manager at The Auckland Project, said: “We’re pleased to be offering something a bit different for Father’s Day this year. The Old Library is a distinctive setting, and the Gentleman’s Afternoon Tea has been designed with a savoury twist that we know will appeal to many. The birds of prey experience also adds a unique element for families looking to make the day extra special”.

The Gentleman’s Tea experience will take place on Sunday 15 June, 12.30pm and 2.30pm – 90 minutes per sitting - in the heart of Auckland Palace. Spaces are limited, so early booking is recommended. Book here: https://tickets.aucklandproject.org/event-tickets/67218?catID=64255&.

To book a Birds of Prey experience for five, visit https://tickets.aucklandproject.org/event-tickets/55832?catID=40885. Ticket price covers the whole family (up to 5 people) and includes Palace entry and a digital image of your experience. Delivered with Walworth Birds of Prey. Slots for this experience include 10.45am, 11.45am, 12.45pm, 1.45pm and 2.45pm.