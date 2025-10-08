Festival spirit shines at McGinty’s as Milewood hosts seaside fancy dress celebration

By Sally Jones
Contributor
Published 8th Oct 2025, 11:30 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2025, 11:40 BST
Scarborough’s McGinty’s Irish Club was transformed into a burst of colour and seaside fun as Milewood hosted its Seaside Fancy Dress Afternoon, bringing together more than 100 guests for a day of music, games and community spirit.

The event, held on Thursday, September 25, welcomed people supported by Milewood, along with their families, friends and members of the wider community. Guests from services across the region arrived in a dazzling array of costumes, embracing the seaside theme with outfits ranging from mermaids and lifeguards to pirates and holidaymakers.

Laughter, music and dancing filled the venue as staff and residents took part in a host of seaside-themed competitions and creative activities. Traditional treats helped capture the spirit of the seaside, with plenty to eat, drink and enjoy throughout the afternoon.

Milewood says events like this are an important part of its work to create inclusive opportunities for the adults with learning disabilities and complex needs it supports – helping people build friendships, confidence and a sense of belonging.

Milewood revelers at McGinty's Irish Bar in Scarboroughplaceholder image
Martyn Heginbotham, chief executive at Milewood, said: “It was fantastic to see everyone really getting into the seaside spirit; the creativity and effort put into the costumes was incredible. What really shone through, though, was the joy of people coming together, supporting one another and celebrating as a community. These events are about inclusion, laughter and making memories, and this one certainly delivered.”

The Seaside Fancy Dress Afternoon follows the success of other recent Milewood gatherings, and plans are already being made for future events designed to build on the positive energy and community spirit fostered across its services.

