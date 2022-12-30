The new series, which will air every weekday afternoon on Channel 4, features Nick and Sam, who are restauranteurs from Scarborough. The first episode of the new series begins on January 2, and shows the pair heading to Portugal, but disaster strikes in episode two as a staffing shortage impacts their business.

The new series has 35 episodes, which will be broadcast at 4pm every day.

A statement from its creators said: “Returning for an eighth season, each episode will see a new wave of expats say goodbye to the UK and begin the journey of setting up new businesses in the sun. The eventful eighth season will follow the expats as they work together to launch their ventures, from cocktail masterclasses to a boutique B&B, across a variety of locations in Spain, Portugal, Italy and France.

Nick and Sam from Scarborough who are appeating in A New Life In The Sun