All Best Picture Oscar nominees showing at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre - plus ticket deal

A scene from My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert at the Theatre Royal in Drury Lane

Film programmer Steve Carley said: “This year we have thrown caution to the wind and gone into full Academy Award mode! For the whole of March we will be screening each and every film that has been nominated for this year’s Best Picture Oscar.”

Films at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in March are:

The King and I (1956 – dementia-friendly screening): Anna, Deborah Kerr, a British schoolteacher, is hired as part of the King of Siam’s, Yul Brynner, drive to modernise his country. With a short introduction and sing along, and a tea/coffee break, refreshments provided free of charge..

Friday March 1 at 1pm.

Moviedrome: Aguirre, the Wrath of God (1971 – German with English subtitles): In the 16th century, the ruthless and insane Aguirre, Klaus Kinski, leads a Spanish expedition in search of El Dorado. Werner Herzog’s masterpiece of madness and folly remains an unforgettable and must-see landmark of 1970s New German Cinema. An intro from film expert George Cromack.

Friday March 1 at 7.45pm.

The Oscars:

Barbie (eight nominations including best picture): Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colourful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. When they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

Saturday March 2 at 2.45pm.

Oppenheimer (13 nominations including best picture): the story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.

Saturday March 2 at 7pm.

Poor Things (11 nominations including best picture): tale of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr Godwin Baxter.

Monday March 4, Wednesday March 6 at 7.45pm; Thursday March 7 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

The Holdovers (five nominations): A cranky history teacher at a remote prep school is forced to remain on campus over the holidays with a troubled student and cook.

Friday March 8 at 1.45pm; Saturday March 9 at 7.45pm; Monday March 11, Tuesday March 12 at 7.45pm; Thursday March 14 at 1.45pm; Saturday March 16 March at 7.45pm.

Maestro (seven nominations including best pictures): the story of the lifelong relationship between conductor-composer Leonard Bernstein and actress Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein.

Friday March 8 at 7.45pm; Saturday March 9 at 2.45pm.

Exhibition on Screen: Painting the Modern Garden: journey from the gallery to the gardens, to Giverny and Seebüll and other glorious grounds favoured by artists to discover how early 20th century artists designed and cultivated their own gardens to explore contemporary utopian ideas and motifs of colour and form.

Thursday March 14 at 7.45pm; Friday March15 at 1.45pm.

Big Screen Musicals: My Favorite Things –The Rodgers and Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert: filmed at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, celebrating the historic partnership of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II..

Friday March 15 at 7pm and Saturday March 16 at 2.45pm.

The Zone of Interest (German with English subtitles; five nominations including best picture): the commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp.

Monday March 18 at 7.45pm.

Past Lives (French and English; two nominations, including best picture): Nora and Hae Sung, two childhood friends, are wrested apart after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea. Twenty years later, they are reunited.

Tuesday March 19 at 7.45pm.

Anatomy of a Fall (five nominations including best picture): a woman is suspected of her husband's murder and their blind son faces a moral dilemma as the main witness.

Wednesday March 20 at 7.45pm.

Hairspray (2007 – dementia-friendly screening): teenager Tracy Turnblad – Nikki Blonsky – teaches 1962 Baltimore a thing or two about integration after landing a spot on a local TV dance show. Also starring John Travolta, Queen Latifah, Michelle Pfeiffer and Zac Efron. With a short introduction and sing along, and a tea/coffee break, refreshments provided free of charge.

Friday March 22 at 1pm

American Fiction (five nominations, including best picture): a novelist fed up with the establishment profiting from ‘Black’ entertainment uses a pen name to write a book that propels him into the heart of hypocrisy.

Monday March 25, Wednesday March 27 at 7.45pm; Thursday March 28 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm,

ROH Live: Madama Butterfly: when geisha Cio-Cio-San marries American Naval Officer Pinkerton, she believes she’s entering a real, binding marriage. Forsaking her religion and community, she learns too late that for Pinkerton, their marriage is merely an illusion. Puccini’s opera is entrancing and heart-breaking.

Tuesday March 26 at 7.15pm.

NT Live: The Motive and the Cue: Sam Mendes directs Mark Gatiss as John Gielgud and Johnny Flynn as Richard Burton in this fierce and funny new play.

Friday March 29 March at 1.45pm; Saturday March 30 at 7pm.

Approximate running time:

Moviedrome: Two-Lane Blacktop (1970): A classic road movie – the driver and the mechanic travel across the states in their 1955 Chevrolet 150, making a living by setting up impromptu drag races

Friday March 29 at 7.45pm.

Killers of the Flower Moon (ten nominations including best picture): When oil is discovered in 1920s Oklahoma under Osage Nation land, the Osage people are murdered one by one – until the FBI steps in to unravel the mystery.

Saturday March 30 at 1.45pm,

Cinema tickets are £8 (concessions £7); exhibition on screen films, £12; for event cinema, live and delayed live streamings, £18. Special offer for March – book three films or more in the Oscars season and get 20% off. Use code OSCARS24 when booking.