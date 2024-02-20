All screenings and times at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph

Hollywood Plaza

Madame Web (12A): Cassandra Webb is a New York metropolis paramedic who begins to demonstrate signs of clairvoyance.

Forced to challenge revelations about her past, she needs to safeguard three young women from a deadly adversary who wants them destroyed..

Thursday February 22 at 5pm.

Migration (U): a family of ducks try to convince their overprotective father to go on the vacation of a lifetime.

Thursday February 22, Saturday February 24 and Sunday February 25 at 2pm.

Bob Marley One Love (12A): the story of how reggae icon Bob Marley overcame adversity, and the journey behind his revolutionary music.

From Thursday February 22 to Thursday February 29 at 8pm.

Wednesday February 28 at 2pm.

Les Miserables (12A) 10th Anniversary: in 19th-century France, Jean Valjean, who for decades has been hunted by the ruthless policeman Javert after breaking parole, agrees to care for a factory worker's daughter. The decision changes their lives forever.

Features Bring Him Home, One Day More and Can You Hear the People Sing.

Friday February 23, Monday February 26, Tuesday February 27 and Thursday February 29 at 2pm.

Saturday February 24, Sunday February 25 and Wednesday February 28 at 4.30pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

NT Live: Vanya: Ivan (Uncle Vanya) has spent his life managing the estate and business affairs of his family with little regard for his efforts. Andrew Scott plays eight characters in this one-man show, including Ivan, his second wife Helena, retired professor Alexander and daughter Sonia, Ivan’s widowed mother Maureen, his romantic rival Michael and the nanny Maria, alongside Elizabeth and Liam. Filmed live from its sold-out West End run.

Saturday February 24 at 2.45pm and 7pm

The End We Start From: Jodie Comer stars as a mother who abandons her North London home after it’s flooded and flees north with her baby. Based on Megan Hunter’s novel, the film also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Katherine Waterston and Mark Strong.

Monday Februry 26, Tuesday February 27 and Wednesday February 28 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

The King and I (1956 – dementia-friendly screening): Anna, Deborah Kerr, a British schoolteacher, is hired as part of the King of Siam’s, Yul Brynner, drive to modernise his country.

With a short introduction and sing along, and a tea/coffee break, refreshments provided free of charge. Free tickets for carers.

Friday March 1 at 1pm.

Moviedrome: Aguirre, the Wrath of God (1971 – German with English subtitles): in the 16th century, the ruthless and insane Aguirre, Klaus Kinski, leads a Spanish expedition in search of El Dorado.