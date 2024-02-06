All seats are £5 for family movies at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza

Turning Red is on at the Hollywood Plaza

Hollywood Plaza

All Of Us Strangers (15): a screenwriter drawn back to his childhood home enters into a fledgling relationship with a mysterious neighbor as he then discovers his parents appear to be living just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before.

Thursday February 8 at 2pm.

Migration (U): a family of ducks try to convince their overprotective father to go on the vacation of a lifetime.

From Thursday February 8 to Thursday February 15, daily at 5pm.

Saturday February 19 to Thursday February 15 at 2.30pm.

Argylle (12A): A reclusive author who writes espionage novels about a secret agent and a global spy syndicate realizes the plot of the new book she's writing starts to mirror real-world events, in real time.

Daily until Tuesday 13th at 7.30pm.

Peppa's Cinema Party (U): 20th anniversary celebration with three new episodes.

Friday February 9 at 3pm. Saturday February 10 to Thursday February 15, daily at 10am. All seats £5.

Turning Red (PG): a 13-year-old girl named Mei Lee is torn between staying her mother's dutiful daughter and the changes of adolescence. And as if the challenges were not enough, whenever she gets overly excited she transforms into a giant red panda.

From Saturday February to Thursday February 15, daily at noon. All seats £5.

Bob Marley - One Love (12A): the story of how reggae icon Bob Marley overcame adversity, and the journey behind his revolutionary music.

Kingsley Ben-Adir. plays Bob Marley.

Wednesday February 14 and Thursday February 15 at 7.30pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

The Boys in the Boat: George Clooney directs this sports drama following the fortunes of the University of Washington’s rowing team and their quest to compete in the 1936 Olympics.

Callum Turner and Joel Edgerton star.

Monday February 19 and Wednesday February 21 at 7.45pm.

NT Live: Vanya: Ivan (Uncle Vanya) has spent his life managing the estate and business affairs of his family with little regard for his efforts.

Andrew Scott plays eight characters in this one-man show, including Ivan, his second wife Helena, retired professor Alexander and daughter Sonia, Ivan’s widowed mother Maureen, his romantic rival Michael and the nanny Maria, alongside Elizabeth and Liam. Filmed live from its sold-out West End run.

Saturday February 24 at 2.45pm and 7pm.

The End We Start From: Jodie Comer stars as a mother who abandons her North London home after it’s flooded and flees north with her baby. Based on Megan Hunter’s novel, the film also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Katherine Waterston and Mark Strong.