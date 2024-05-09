Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Piers Morgan has tracked down Martha - the villain of the supposedly true Baby Reindeer story, whose unrelenting stalking of Richard Gadd, the creator and star of the Netflix blockbuster, landed Martha in prison - according to the story told by Netflix - and will interview her at 8pm tonight.

If the real-life Martha, Scottish lawyer Fiona Harvey, 58, is anything like the character portrayed, then I have grave concerns for what might happen to her following this interview. Somehow, though, I doubt she will be.

If you haven’t caught up with Baby Reindeer yet, be warned: it is a harrowing depiction of showbiz excess and abuse. A kaleidoscopic crash-bang-wallop of emotions. Superbly delivered dark humour - that will have you in stitches - incongruously yet adroitly interwoven with drug-fuelled rape and sexual abuse.

Martha’s version of Fiona struggles with mental health issues, hence her debilitating infatuation with the on-screen star of his own story, Richard Gadd. Martha makes his life hell, to the point where viewers were so enraged by her portrayed torment of Gadd that some, quite wrongly and even more so worryingly, tracked Fiona down.

Now, a man who himself is no stranger to controversy, is about to put the real-life Martha - Fiona - in front of a camera for the world to see in high-definition, warts an’ all. Already he is facing criticism (before anyone has even seen the interview): ‘is it really wise to bring further attention to someone who has clearly struggled with self-esteem and mental health, someone who is being hounded down for historic crimes for which she’s done the time’, people are asking, basing their line of questioning on events told in an entertainment show. ‘Is Piers Morgan really the right person for her to speak to, if she is determined to speak publicly?’ they demand.

Well, he is a world-famous journalist and broadcaster with a huge audience. Yes, he revels in attention, especially from those who love to feel offended. I mean, if the professionally precious - about, let’s face it, pretty much everything - were a steaming pile of manure then the happiest hog in the heap would be one Piers Morgan. He absolutely loves winding up sensitive souls, taking enormous satisfaction from offence taken at his views and seemingly without a thought for others or the consequences. Seemingly.

But, and bear with me here: I trust him with Fiona. I trust him because he isn’t the man some want him to be. He makes a living out of attention-seeking, that’s his job. The more people pay attention to him, the easier it is for him to pay for his Arsenal season ticket. But, I assure you, beneath the Marmite veneer is a caring, generous man.

I recall once pushing out a plea for help. A 100-year-old RAF veteran had lost a chunk of his life savings to burglars who’d targeted his home whilst he was in hospital receiving treatment. He’d lost £4,000. Who was the first to put their hand in their pocket, and to then raise awareness of Len Parry’s plight? Piers Morgan. A co-broadcaster of his messaged me: ‘Piers is a generous soul’, she said. Len had all of his money back in one day. Piers did that.

Jessica Gunning (Martha) and Richard Gadd attending a gala screening of Love Lies Bleeding at the Prince Charles Theatre in central London. PA, Lucy North

And that is why I trust him with this one. I just know he will guide Fiona through her version of events, and allow her to articulate the impact on her of Netflix opening the curtains into her world for voyeurs around the world.

He will, because he has already told us he will, ask Fiona for her views on the moral values of Netflix: ‘did Netflix fail in its duty of care to real people depicted in their supposed ‘true story’ Baby Reindeer?’ Already I am fascinated to hear her answer to that question, and intrigued by Piers’ inference that all is perhaps not as Baby Reindeer suggests it might be.