Cinema seats cost £5 for Despicable Me 4 and Inside Out 2 at Hollywood Plaza for

Blake Lively stars as Lily Bloom in It Ens with Us at the Hollywood Plaza

The following films are being show at the Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre, both in Scarborough, from Thursday September 5.

Hollywood Plaza

Alien: Romulus (15): while scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonists come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

Thursday September 5 at 4.30pm.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It Ends With Us (15): when a woman's first love suddenly reenters her life, her relationship with a charming, but abusive neurosurgeon is upended and she realizes she must learn to rely on her own strength to make an impossible choice for her future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based on the novel by Colleen Hoover, it stars Blake Lively.

From Thursday September 5 until Thursday September 12, daily at 7.30pm.

Deadpool And Wolverine (15): Deadpool is offered a place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by the Time Variance Authority, but instead recruits a variant of Wolverine to save his universe from extinction.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman star.

Friday September 6 and Monday September 9 to Thursday September 12 at 4.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harold And The Purple Crayon (PG): inside of his book, adventurous Harold can make anything come to life simply by drawing it. After he grows up and draws himself off the book's pages and into the physical world, Harold finds he has a lot to learn about real life.

Saturday September 7 and Sunday September 8 at 1.30pm.

Despicable Me 4 (U): Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, and Agnes welcome a new member to the family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina, and the family is forced to go on the run.

Saturday September 7 at 4.30pm – all seats £5.

Inside Out 2 (U): a sequel that features Riley entering puberty and experiencing brand new, more complex emotions as a result. As Riley tries to adapt to her teenage years, her old emotions try to adapt to the possibility of being replaced.

Sunday September 8 at 4.30pm – all seats £5.

André Rieu’s 2024 Maastricht Concert: Power of Love: from his hometown of Maastricht, The King of the Waltz presents a must-see big screen spectacular. Accompanied by the Johann Strauss Orchestra and a cast of hundreds.

Thursday, September 5 at 1.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

blur: Live at Wembley Stadium: new film immortalising blur’s historic 2023 show, which saw them perform for 150,000 fans across a weekend that delivered 5-star reviews. Directed by Toby L, it captures the band at the biggest show of their career, featuring electrifying performances of hits including tracks from 2023’s album The Ballad of Darren.

Friday, September 6 at 7pm; Saturday, September 7 at 2.45pm

Let’s Dance!: Sweet Charity (1961): Charity Hope Valentine – Shirley MacLaine – works as a dancer along with her friends, Nickie and Helene. She longs for love but has bad luck with men.

Saturday, September 7 at 7.45pm.