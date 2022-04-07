Cinema times: Films and streamings at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday April 7 to Friday April 15
These are the films and streamings at the Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday April 7 to Friday April 15.
Sing 2 (film): Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Toni Kelly, Nick Kroll, Peter Serafinowicz, Jennifer Saunders, Nick Offerman, Spike Jonze, Pharrell Williams, Halsey, Chelsey Peretti, Letitia Wright and Bono – all these and more in this sequel in which Buster Moon and his group put on a show while trying to impress an entertainment mogul and persuade a reclusive rock star to perform.
Friday April 8 at 2pm, Saturday April 9 at 2pm and 7pm, Monday April 11, Tuesday April 12 at 7pm, Thursday April 14 at 2pm
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (event cinema, film, 1971): Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka in the original and the best adaptation of Roald Dahl’s book.
Presented in association with Sci-Fi Scarborough, this screening will be followed by an exclusive Q&A with Julie Dawn Cole, who plays Veruca Salt.
Friday April 8 at 7pm
Royal Opera House Live: La Traviata (live streaming): 19th century Paris is a place of contrasts; glamour and superficiality, love and lust, life and death. Courtesan Violetta sings some of Verdi’s most acclaimed arias in her poignant and passionate encounters with Alfredo and Germont. Richard Eyre’s production recently celebrated 25 years on the Royal Opera House stage and this year returns with acclaimed opera star Pretty Yende as Violetta.
Wednesday April 13 at 6.45pm
Brontë Festival: Wuthering Heights (1939): Laurence Olivier, Merle Oberon, David Niven and Dame Flora Robson in the 1939 adaptation which was nominated for eight Oscars but won only one in a year considered by many to be the greatest in Hollywood’s history.
Friday April 15 at 2pm and 7pm
To book, call the box office on (01723) 370541, or visit www.sjt.uk.com