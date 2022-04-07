Cinema times: Films and streamings at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday April 7 to Friday April 15

aurence Olivier, Merle Oberon, David Niven and Dame Flora Robson in the 1939 adaptation which was nominated for eight Oscars but won only one in a year considered by many to be the greatest in Hollywood’s history

Sing 2 (film): Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Toni Kelly, Nick Kroll, Peter Serafinowicz, Jennifer Saunders, Nick Offerman, Spike Jonze, Pharrell Williams, Halsey, Chelsey Peretti, Letitia Wright and Bono – all these and more in this sequel in which Buster Moon and his group put on a show while trying to impress an entertainment mogul and persuade a reclusive rock star to perform.

Friday April 8 at 2pm, Saturday April 9 at 2pm and 7pm, Monday April 11, Tuesday April 12 at 7pm, Thursday April 14 at 2pm

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (event cinema, film, 1971): Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka in the original and the best adaptation of Roald Dahl’s book.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Presented in association with Sci-Fi Scarborough, this screening will be followed by an exclusive Q&A with Julie Dawn Cole, who plays Veruca Salt.

Friday April 8 at 7pm

Royal Opera House Live: La Traviata (live streaming): 19th century Paris is a place of contrasts; glamour and superficiality, love and lust, life and death. Courtesan Violetta sings some of Verdi’s most acclaimed arias in her poignant and passionate encounters with Alfredo and Germont. Richard Eyre’s production recently celebrated 25 years on the Royal Opera House stage and this year returns with acclaimed opera star Pretty Yende as Violetta.

Wednesday April 13 at 6.45pm

Brontë Festival: Wuthering Heights (1939): Laurence Olivier, Merle Oberon, David Niven and Dame Flora Robson in the 1939 adaptation which was nominated for eight Oscars but won only one in a year considered by many to be the greatest in Hollywood’s history.

Friday April 15 at 2pm and 7pm