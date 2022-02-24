Cinema times: Films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday February 24 to Thursday March 3

A remake of Death on the Nile opens at the Hollywood Plaza, Scarborough, on Friday February 25

Sing 2 (U): Buster Moon must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for a new show.

Thursday February 24 at 11am and 2pm; Friday February 25 to Tuesday March 1 2pm.

Uncharted (12A). Action adventure with Tom Holland.

Thursday February 24 at 4.45pm and 7.30pm; Friday February 25 to Thursday March 3 at 4.45pm.

Death On The Nile (12A): Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot investigates murder in Egypt.

Friday February 25 to Tuesday March 1 at 7.30pm; Wednesday March 2 at 2pm; Thursday March 3 at 7.30pm.

The Godfather 50th Anniversary (15): Classic mafia movie.

Wednesday March 2 at 7.30pm.

The Batman (15): When the Riddler begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate the city’s hidden corruption. Robert Pattinson plays the caped crusader.